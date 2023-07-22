UFC London Bonus Report: Paul Craig one of four fighters to take home $50k

By Chris Taylor - July 22, 2023

The Octagon returned to England for today’s UFC London event, a fifteen-biout fight card headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura.

Paul Craig, UFC London, Bonus, UFC

The highly anticipated heavyweight main event proved to be a short-lived affair. Tom Aspinall was able to score an early knockdown thanks to a perfectly timed right hand. From there, the Manchester native proceeded to deliver some heavy ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and call a stop to the action. It was a perfect fight for Aspinall, and one that puts him right back in the heavyweight title picture.

The co-main event of UFC London featured a women’s flyweight bout between Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko. The contest resulted in a first-round submission victory for Stoliarenko, as she finished ‘Meatball’ with a nasty armbar (see that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC London, Aspinall vs. Tybura, Tom Aspinall, Results, UFC

Fight of the night: Welterweight fighters Jonny Parsons and Danny Roberts earned FOTN honors for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC London prelims. Parsons won the contest by second-round TKO.

Performance of the night: Tom Aspinall earned an extra $50k for his 73-second TKO victory over Marcin Tybura in today’s main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Paul Craig pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Andre Muniz.

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC London event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

