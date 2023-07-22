UFC London Bonus Report: Paul Craig one of four fighters to take home $50k

The Octagon returned to England for today’s UFC London event, a fifteen-biout fight card headlined by Tom Aspinall vs. Marcin Tybura.

The highly anticipated heavyweight main event proved to be a short-lived affair. Tom Aspinall was able to score an early knockdown thanks to a perfectly timed right hand. From there, the Manchester native proceeded to deliver some heavy ground and pound which forced the referee to step in and call a stop to the action. It was a perfect fight for Aspinall, and one that puts him right back in the heavyweight title picture.

The co-main event of UFC London featured a women’s flyweight bout between Molly McCann and Julija Stoliarenko. The contest resulted in a first-round submission victory for Stoliarenko, as she finished ‘Meatball’ with a nasty armbar (see that here).

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Welterweight fighters Jonny Parsons and Danny Roberts earned FOTN honors for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC London prelims. Parsons won the contest by second-round TKO.

Performance of the night: Tom Aspinall earned an extra $50k for his 73-second TKO victory over Marcin Tybura in today’s main event (see that here).

Performance of the night: Paul Craig pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round TKO victory over Andre Muniz.

