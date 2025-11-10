Christian Leroy Duncan wants top 15 opponent in next UFC fight

By Harry Kettle - November 10, 2025
Christian Leroy Duncan, UFC Vegas 111, Bonus, UFC

UFC prospect Christian Leroy Duncan wants a top 15 opponent, ideally at UFC London, in his next fight with the promotion.

While he’s had a few setbacks in his UFC run, Christian Leroy Duncan out of Gloucester, England seems to finally be piecing it all together. He has won his last three and in his last two, he has earned Performance of the Night bonuses courtesy of two incredible finishes. The most recent took place over the weekend as he knocked Marco Tulio out cold to build even more momentum for himself in the middleweight division.

RELATED: UFC Vegas 111: ‘Bonfim vs. Brown’ Live Results and Highlights

As we look ahead to the future, it certainly feels like Duncan is starting to get recognized as someone who could be a genuine contender one day, especially given that he’s only 30 years of age.

In his post-fight press conference appearance, Duncan reaffirmed his desire to fight someone in the top 15, hopefully at next year’s UFC London event.

Duncan makes his intentions clear

“This puts up in a great position now to potentially get a top 15 fight, puts us in the rankings,” Duncan told MMA Junkie and other reporter post-fight. “If they feel it makes sense. And I feel a perfect place for that would be London in March at The O2 Arena. Home crowd. I’m looking forward to things to come.”

“I find openings and I find ways the land,” Duncan said. “The spins tend to throw people off and I find ways to land within that. I noticed he leaves his right side open a lot of the time, especially when he’s attacking. It was just a target and I was able to hit it.

“I just think that the way we’re going now it’s going to be scary in another year from now. Just the level that I’m going to be at and the team is going to bring me to. This year has been a massive year. Three-fight win streak, and the performances have spoke for themselves.”

