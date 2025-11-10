Georges St-Pierre talks about hilarious Cindy Crawford moment from iconic UFC fight

By Harry Kettle - November 10, 2025
Georges St-Pierre, UFC, UFO

Georges St-Pierre has spoken about an amusing moment he had with Cindy Crawford during his fight against BJ Penn.

When you’re talking about the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts, Georges St-Pierre needs to be a featured part of that conversation. He is easily one of the most successful fighters in the history of the sport, and in addition to that, he’s also one of the most well-respected competitors to ever step foot inside the cage.

RELATED: Georges St-Pierre believes UFC’s deal with Paramount will be ‘terrible for the fighters’

As we look ahead to the future, it’s hard to imagine anyone having the same impact at welterweight that St-Pierre has had. He ruled over that division with an iron fist, and then eventually, he made his way up to 185 pounds and won a title there too.

Along the way, of course, GSP had quite a few life experiences that gave him stories to last a lifetime, including one featuring the great Cindy Crawford.

 

St-Pierre tells amusing Crawford story

“We have a little TV in the locker room, and sometimes they show the celebrities in attendance, and I saw Cindy Crawford. She used to be my favorite. Like, oh my god, she is so beautiful, and still today she’s like an amazing woman.

“I saw she was in the crowd and I was like oh my god, she’s going to be watching me perform, and I was nervous. During the fight, there was a moment that my nose is bloody and I’ve got BJ Penn against the fence. I looked through the fence and I saw Cindy Crawford, and I’m like, my god she’s so beautiful. She’s so hot.

“Then I look next to her, and she’s with her husband! Her husband is watching me staring at his woman. Then I get back into the fight.”

Quotes via LowKickMMA

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Georges St. Pierre

