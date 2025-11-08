UFC Vegas 111: ‘Bonfim vs. Brown’ Live Results and Highlights

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown.

Bonfim (18-1 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a 3-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of split decision over Stephen Thompson this past July. Prior to that triumph, ‘Marretinha’ had submitted Khaos Williams in a performance of the night effort back in February.

Meanwhile, Randy Brown (20-6 MMA) was last seen in action at April’s UFC Kansas City event, where he scored a second-round knockout victory over Nicolas Dalby (see that here). Prior to that win, ‘Rude Boy’ was coming off a split decision loss to Bryan Battle at UFC 310 in December of 2024.

UFC Vegas 111 is co-headlined by a men’s flyweight bout featuring Matt Schnell taking on Joseph Morales.

Schnell (17-9 MMA) was most recently seen in action at April’s UFC Kansas City event, where he scored a unanimous decision win over Jimmy Flick. That victory snapped a three-fight losing skid for ‘Danger’, who had previously suffered setbacks to Cody Durden, Steve Erceg and Matheus Nicolau.

Meanwhile, Joseph Morales (13-2 MMA) currently boasts a four-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming by way of submission over Alibi Idiris at August’s UFC 319 event in Chicago.

Also featured on tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 main card lineup is a welterweight bout between Muslim Salikhov and Uros Medic.

Salikhov (22-5 MMA) will enter the contest sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most previous victory being a performance of the night knockout over Carlos Leal Miranda at July’s UFC Abu Dhabi event. ‘The King of Kung Fu’ has gone 3-2 over his past five Octagon appearances overall.

Meanwhile, Uros Medic (11-3 MMA) was last seen in action this past August, where he scored a 63-second knockout victory over Gilbert Urbina. Like his opponent, Medic has gone 3-2 over his past five fights overall.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 111 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

170 lbs.: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown –

125 lbs.: Matt Schnell vs. Joseph Morales –

170 lbs.: Muslim Salikhov vs. Uros Medic –

155 lbs.: Chris Padilla vs. Ismael Bonfim –

185 lbs.: Christian Leroy Duncan vs. Marco Tulio –

UFC Vegas 111 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN+)

145 lbs.: Hyder Amil vs. Jamall Emmers –

135 lbs.: Ricky Simon vs. Raoni Barcelos –

135 lbs.: Marya Bueno Silva vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti – Cavalcanti def. Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

265 lbs.: Josh Hokit vs. Max Gimenis — Hokit def. Gimenis via TKO (punches) at 0:56 of Round 1

WELCOME TO THE UFC 🤩@Josh_HokitUFC gets it done in LESS THAN A MINUTE! #UFCVegas111 pic.twitter.com/QyLjGBiDVt — UFC (@ufc) November 8, 2025

115 lbs.: Tecia Pennington vs. Denise Gomes — Gomes def. Pennington by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

135 lbs.: Miles Johns vs. Daniel Marcos — Marcos def. Johns via technical submission (rear-naked choke) at 4:23 of Round 2

195 lbs.: Jackson McVey vs. Zachary Reese — Reese def. McVey via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:38 of Round 2

Who are you picking to win tonight’s main event between Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown?