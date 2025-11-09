UFC Vegas 111 Bonus Report: Christian Leroy Duncan one of four ‘POTN’ winners

By Chris Taylor - November 8, 2025
Christian Leroy Duncan, UFC Vegas 111, Bonus, UFC

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The fight card was headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Gabriel Bonfim taking on Randy Brown. The bout proved to be another impressive showing for Gabriel Bonfim. After unloading 19 heavy low kicks on Randy Brown in the opening round, ‘Marretinha’ proceeded to finish the fight with a huge knee at the 1:40 mark of round two. The perfectly timed strike sent Brown crashing to the canvas (see that here), but some fans and fighters were not overly impressed with the referee’s decision to immediately stop the fight. Regardless, Bonfim is definitely a fighter to watch at welterweight.

UFC Vegas 111 was co-headlined by a men’s flyweight contest featuring Matt Schnell taking on Joseph Morales. The bout did not make it out of the opening round, as Morales was able to lock-up a fight-ending guillotine choke at the 2:54 mark of the opening frame. It was an impressive showing for the recent TUF winner.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

UFC Vegas 111, Results, Gabriel Bonfim, Randy Brown, UFC

Performance of the night:  Gabriel Bonfim earned an extra $50k for his sekcond-round knockout victory over Randy Brown in tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 main event. Bonfim finished the fight with a knee to the chin, a strike that sent ‘Rude Boy’ crashing to the canvas.

Performance of the night: Christian Leroy Duncan pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round knockout victory over Marco Tulio (see that here).

Performance of the night: Josh Hokit earned an extra $50k for his 56-second TKO victory over Max Gimenis (see that here).

Performance of the night: Zach Reese pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Jackson McVey in the opening bout of the evening. Reese used a rear-naked choke to put his opponent away (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Christian Leroy Duncan Gabriel Bonfim UFC UFC Vegas 111

Related

Gabriel Bonfim, Randy Brown, UFC Vegas 111, Pros react, UFC

Pros react after Gabriel Bonfim KO's Randy Brown at UFC Vegas 111: "Bad stoppage"

Chris Taylor - November 8, 2025
Gabriel Bonfim, Randy Brown, UFC Vegas 111, Results, UFC
Randy Brown

UFC Vegas 111 Results: Gabriel Bonfim KO's Randy Brown (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 results, including the welterweight main event between Gabriel Bonfim and Randy Brown.

Joseph Morales, UFC Vegas 111, Results, UFC
Matt Schnell

UFC Vegas 111 Results: Joseph Morales stops Matt Schnell in Round 1 (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 results, including the co-main event between Matt Schnell and Joseph Morales.

Uros Medic, UFC Vegas 111, Results, TKO, UFC
UFC

UFC Vegas 111 Results: Uros Medic TKO's Muslim Salikhov (Video)

Chris Taylor - November 8, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 results, including the welterweight bout between Muslim Salikhov and Uros Medic.

UFC Vegas 111, Results, Gabriel Bonfim, Randy Brown, UFC
Randy Brown

UFC Vegas 111: ‘Bonfim vs. Brown’ Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - November 8, 2025

The Octagon remains in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown.

Dana White and Kamaru Usman

Dana White reiterates his belief that "Kamaru Usman is the greatest welterweight of all time”

Dylan Bowker - November 8, 2025
Sean Strickland speaks during the UFC 312 press conference, opposite Khamzat Chimaev celebrating his win at UFC 319
UFC

Sean Strickland is "probably the toughest test for Khamzat" Chimaev, per Luke Rockhold

Dylan Bowker - November 7, 2025

Sean Strickland is the stiffest challenge that Khamzat Chimaev could face during his tenure as UFC middleweight champion. This sentiment was expressed by a former 185-pound titleholder within the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Luke Rockhold was the fighter in question, and he expressed this thought during a recent appearance on the Jaxxon podcast.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier scolds Jon Jones for being 'too harsh' on Tom Aspinall following UFC 321

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier questions whether or not his longtime rival Jon Jones is taking a correct stance on Tom Aspinall.

Mike Perry attends a Bare Knuckle FC event, opposite Mark Zuckerberg at a judicial hearing
Mike Perry

Mike Perry accuses Mark Zuckerberg of cheating his way to Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu tournament wins

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2025

Bare Knuckle FC superstar Mike Perry believes Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu success is all scripted.

Muhammad Mokaev knocks out Gerard Burns with a head kick
Videos

WATCH | Muhammad Mokaev continues post-UFC success with brutal head-kick to win Brave CF title

Curtis Calhoun - November 7, 2025

Former UFC flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev made a strong case for a UFC reunion with a brutal head kick knockout.