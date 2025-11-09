UFC Vegas 111 Bonus Report: Christian Leroy Duncan one of four ‘POTN’ winners

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

The fight card was headlined by a welterweight contest featuring Gabriel Bonfim taking on Randy Brown. The bout proved to be another impressive showing for Gabriel Bonfim. After unloading 19 heavy low kicks on Randy Brown in the opening round, ‘Marretinha’ proceeded to finish the fight with a huge knee at the 1:40 mark of round two. The perfectly timed strike sent Brown crashing to the canvas (see that here), but some fans and fighters were not overly impressed with the referee’s decision to immediately stop the fight. Regardless, Bonfim is definitely a fighter to watch at welterweight.

UFC Vegas 111 was co-headlined by a men’s flyweight contest featuring Matt Schnell taking on Joseph Morales. The bout did not make it out of the opening round, as Morales was able to lock-up a fight-ending guillotine choke at the 2:54 mark of the opening frame. It was an impressive showing for the recent TUF winner.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Performance of the night: Gabriel Bonfim earned an extra $50k for his sekcond-round knockout victory over Randy Brown in tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 main event. Bonfim finished the fight with a knee to the chin, a strike that sent ‘Rude Boy’ crashing to the canvas.

Performance of the night: Christian Leroy Duncan pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round knockout victory over Marco Tulio (see that here).

Performance of the night: Josh Hokit earned an extra $50k for his 56-second TKO victory over Max Gimenis (see that here).

Performance of the night: Zach Reese pocketed an extra $50k for his second-round submission victory over Jackson McVey in the opening bout of the evening. Reese used a rear-naked choke to put his opponent away (see that here).

