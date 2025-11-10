Jiri Prochazka discusses mentality behind legendary Alex Pereira face-offs

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has spoken about his mentality heading into his iconic face-offs with rival Alex Pereira.

If there’s anyone who defines what it means to be a true martial artist, it’s Jiri Prochazka. The former UFC light heavyweight champion lives by a samurai code and every single time he gets in there, he puts it all on the line. In the wake of his win over Khalil Rountree Jr, he may well be on the verge of earning a third crack at Alex Pereira in an attempt to avenge his two defeats at the hands of ‘Poatan’.

In the lead-up to both times they fought, Prochazka and Pereira engaged in two incredible staredowns in the cage prior to them going to war. It was one of the most epic and engaging things that a lot of fans have ever since immediately before a fight, and if nothing else, we’d love to see them do it one more time.

In a recent podcast with Demetrious Johnson, Prochazka explained what’s so important about those moments.

Prochazka discusses Pereira face-offs

“I don’t wanna speak about for him, but there is the game to see just a little space of where he is not focused, where he is not aware of something, whatever, then you can catch it, and then you can use it against him,” Prochazka added.

“Sometimes you need to go through a lot of pressure in the fighting to make this small space of not aware, to be not aware, but in the end, it’s about the focus.

“It’s about the pure focus through the tough work, through all these things, what’s happened in the fight and still be the same, still be in the hunting mode.

“That’s why I think this stare-down was so interesting,” Prochazka added.

“First one who blinks loses. I love it,” former UFC champ Demetrious Johnson replied.

“It’s not about the blinks, it’s about the attitude,” Prochazka cleared up.

“What you have inside and you don’t show your attitude, your spirit inside.

“Smiling, be angry, whatever, but don’t show your true self. Maybe in the end of the fighting where there is a highest pressure, highest volume, then there is nothing to lose,” said Prochazka.

