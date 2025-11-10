Jiri Prochazka discusses mentality behind legendary Alex Pereira face-offs

By Harry Kettle - November 10, 2025
Jiri Prochazka and Alex Pereira

UFC star Jiri Prochazka has spoken about his mentality heading into his iconic face-offs with rival Alex Pereira.

If there’s anyone who defines what it means to be a true martial artist, it’s Jiri Prochazka. The former UFC light heavyweight champion lives by a samurai code and every single time he gets in there, he puts it all on the line. In the wake of his win over Khalil Rountree Jr, he may well be on the verge of earning a third crack at Alex Pereira in an attempt to avenge his two defeats at the hands of ‘Poatan’.

RELATED: Jiri Prochazka’s wildest training challenge saw him shadowbox for 24 hours

In the lead-up to both times they fought, Prochazka and Pereira engaged in two incredible staredowns in the cage prior to them going to war. It was one of the most epic and engaging things that a lot of fans have ever since immediately before a fight, and if nothing else, we’d love to see them do it one more time.

In a recent podcast with Demetrious Johnson, Prochazka explained what’s so important about those moments.

Prochazka discusses Pereira face-offs

“I don’t wanna speak about for him, but there is the game to see just a little space of where he is not focused, where he is not aware of something, whatever, then you can catch it, and then you can use it against him,” Prochazka added.

“Sometimes you need to go through a lot of pressure in the fighting to make this small space of not aware, to be not aware, but in the end, it’s about the focus.

“It’s about the pure focus through the tough work, through all these things, what’s happened in the fight and still be the same, still be in the hunting mode.

“That’s why I think this stare-down was so interesting,” Prochazka added.

“First one who blinks loses. I love it,” former UFC champ Demetrious Johnson replied.

“It’s not about the blinks, it’s about the attitude,” Prochazka cleared up.

“What you have inside and you don’t show your attitude, your spirit inside.

“Smiling, be angry, whatever, but don’t show your true self. Maybe in the end of the fighting where there is a highest pressure, highest volume, then there is nothing to lose,” said Prochazka.

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Alex Pereira Jiri Prochazka UFC

Related

Georges St-Pierre, UFC, UFO

Georges St-Pierre talks about hilarious Cindy Crawford moment from iconic UFC fight

Harry Kettle - November 10, 2025
Christian Leroy Duncan, UFC Vegas 111, Bonus, UFC
UFC

Christian Leroy Duncan wants top 15 opponent in next UFC fight

Harry Kettle - November 10, 2025

UFC prospect Christian Leroy Duncan wants a top 15 opponent, ideally at UFC London, in his next fight with the promotion.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, Dana White
Jon Jones

Jon Jones didn't want the Tom Aspinall fight, says Jon Anik

Harry Kettle - November 10, 2025

UFC commentator Jon Anik has given his thoughts on the Jon Jones/Tom Aspinall ‘ducking’ controversy.

Alexandre Pantoja celebrates UFC win
Joseph Morales

UFC Vegas 111 winner feels he matches up well with Alexandre Pantoja

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025

One winner on the recent UFC Vegas 111 card thinks he can be a difficult fight for Alexandre Pantoja.

Islam Makhachev UFC champion
Michael Bisping

UFC Hall of Famer thinks Islam Makhachev enters GOAT talk if he defeats JDM

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025

A pioneer for MMA in Europe believes Islam Makhachev has a chance to enter the GOAT conversation if he emerges victorious at UFC 322.

Dominick Cruz and Urijah Faber

UFC icons Urijah Faber and Dominick Cruz reflect on personal rivalry

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025
Mike Perry defeats Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82
UFC

Former UFC star Mike Perry admits BKFC dream fights are drying up

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025

Mike Perry has enjoyed success under the BKFC banner, but could the bloom be off the rose in terms of fantasy matchups?

Islam Makhachev celebrates victory
Jack Della Maddalena

MMA legend questions Islam Makhachev's effectiveness at welterweight ahead of UFC 322 title fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025

Will Islam Makhachev run into problems at welterweight during UFC 322?

UFC Octagon blue
UFC

UFC Vegas 111 winner scoffs at those who say TKO win was controversial

Fernando Quiles Jr. - November 9, 2025

UFC Vegas 111 is in the books and the main event winner isn’t pleased with some of the reception he’s gotten.

Christian Leroy Duncan, UFC Vegas 111, Bonus, UFC
Gabriel Bonfim

UFC Vegas 111 Bonus Report: Christian Leroy Duncan one of four 'POTN' winners

Chris Taylor - November 8, 2025

The Octagon remained in Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 111 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.