UFC 292 Results: Brad Tavares defeats Chris Weidman (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 292 results, including the featured prelim between Chris Weidman and Brad Tavares.

Weidman (15-6 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since suffering a broken leg in his fight with Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in April of 2021. The former middleweight champion has gone 2-6 over his past eight fights, with his lone wins in the stretch coming against Kelvin Gastelum and Omari Akhmedov.

Meanwhile, Brad Tavares (19-8 MMA) enters UFC 292 with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The Hawaiian is coming off a TKO loss to Bruno Silva, which was preceded by a unanimous decision setback to Dricus Du Plessis. The 35-year-old veteran has gone 4-4 over his past eight Octagon appearances.

Round one of the UFC 292 featured prelim begins and Brad Tavares gets things started with a 1-2. Chris Weidman hasn’t thrown anything just yet, but he shoots in for a takedown. The Hawaiian stuffs that attempt with ease and lands a good combination on the break. Weidman with a jab to the body. Tavares returns fire with a low kick. Another takedown attempt by Weidman but he fails to convert. An accidental low blow from Tavares and we have a shot break. Weidman is back and ready to go and half the round is over. Tavares with a strong low kick. Another. Lefts by both men. Tavares with a pair of good low kicks. Weidman lands a left and a body kick. Weidman tries an ankle pick but doesn’t get it. Tavares closes the round with a good flurry.

Round two begins and Chris Weidman appears to have hurt his left leg. He is trying to tough it out, but this does not look good. This is the same leg that he injured previously. Tavares keeps landing his low kick and Weidman isn’t handling it well. Hard jabs by both men. Now Chris’ front leg is giving out on him after another low kick. Tavares goes high with a kick, but it is blocked. He follows that up with a right hand. Chris Weidman has switched stances and finds a home for a good right hand. Tavares appears to be in a bit of trouble after that shot. Weidman advancing now. He kicks Tavares in the cup and then completes a takedown. However, the referee steps in to intervene. The action restarts with half the round to go. Weidman lands a good shot and Brad hit the canvas, but he’s back up before Weidman can take advantage. Tavares with a low kick. Weidman punches and tries a takedown but can’t get it. Weidman with a nice punch. Another stuffed takedown. Weidman lands a left at the horn.

Round three begins and Brad Tavares is back on the attack with heavy low kicks. Chris Weidman switches stances as they both throw kicks. Another low blow causes a pause to the action. We restart and Tavares continues bashing that left leg of the former champ. Weidman throwing punches back whenever Tavares gets close to keep him at bay. ‘The All American’ shoots but once again is stuff. Another one is stuffed. Weidman lands a big overhand left. A leg kick to left jab by Tavares. Weidman with a right. More leg kicks by Brad Tavares to close out the fight.

#UFC292 Brad Tavares was murdering the left leg of Chris Weidman. pic.twitter.com/GXWVyOXNrE — Hotep Davei 𝕏 (@Davei_Boi) August 20, 2023

Brad Tavares takes the decision!@BradTavares spoils Weidman's return with the win in our #UFC292 Featured Prelim 👏 pic.twitter.com/eBjJDSszVE — UFC (@ufc) August 20, 2023

Official UFC 292 Results: Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who would you like to see Tavares fight next following his decision victory over Weidman this evening in Boston?