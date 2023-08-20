Pros react after Brad Tavares defeats Chris Weidman at UFC 292

A middleweight bout between Chris Weidman and Brad Tavares served as the featured prelim of tonight’s UFC 292 event.

Weidman (15-7 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a broken leg in his fight with Uriah Hall at UFC 261 in April of 2021. The former middleweight champion had gone 2-6 over his previous eight fights, with his lone wins in the stretch coming against Kelvin Gastelum and Omari Akhmedov.

Meanwhile, Brad Tavares (20-8 MMA) entered UFC 292 with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The Hawaiian was coming off a TKO loss to Bruno Silva, which was preceded by a unanimous decision setback to Dricus Du Plessis. The 35-year-old veteran had gone 4-4 over his past eight Octagon appearances prior to tonight’s event.

Tonight’s UFC 292 featured prelim did not result in the comeback win Chris Weidman was hoping for. Instead, the bout proved to be a coming out party for Brad Tavares, who battered the former champion with leg kicks and combinations throughout their fifteen-minute affair. After 3 hard-fought rounds, the Hawaiian was awarded a much-deserved unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC 292 Results: Brad Tavares def. Chris Weidman by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Weidman vs. Tavares’ below:

Man I’m nervous for this. #UFC292 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 20, 2023

The Greatest Comeback in Sports History. Have a whiff of this Weidman promo. Ah ye, that get yous excited? Now do me. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 20, 2023

Come on Chris Weidman! What a moment! Nail biting! ❤️🙏 — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 20, 2023

Goosebumps hearing Won’t Back Down in the TD Garden as @chrisweidman makes his long awaited return to the octagon. This walkout alone is a win in itself. #UFC292 — Michael Chiesa (@MikeMav22) August 20, 2023

Tavares has always been a little arse wipe also. A separate note. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 20, 2023

I broke my leg kickin someone in a fight in 2018 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 20, 2023

Fun fact: my @ufc debut was set against Brad Tavares back in Oct. 2011 but the fight never happened as Brad got injured just before. So pumped for this fight! #UFC292 — Dustin Jacoby (@thehanyakdj) August 20, 2023

Win or lose @chrisweidman is an example for so many of what hard work and mental fortitude can accomplish just by making this walk. Let’s go team @bioXcellerator! — CrisCyborg.Com (@criscyborg) August 20, 2023

I was cageside when Chris snapped his leg. Happened right in front of me. This brings back bad memories. #UFC292 I hope he wins! — Cody Durden (@Cody_Durden) August 20, 2023

1st rnd after 2 years off from a devastating injury gotta shake the cobwebs off. Let’s go CHRIS!! #UFC292 — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 20, 2023

Yoo leg kicks don’t work — Matt Brown (@IamTheImmortal) August 20, 2023

Weidman is so tough man — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 20, 2023

1-1 going into the third!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) August 20, 2023

A lot to factor in that round! #UFC292 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) August 20, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Brad Tavares defeating Chris Weidman at UFC 292:

30 -27 ??? — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) August 20, 2023

Man what a warrior! So proud of you brother! Inspirational 🙏🏻❤️ @chrisweidman — “Wonderboy” Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) August 20, 2023

Who would you like to see Brad Tavares fight next following his victory over Chris Weidman this evening in Boston?