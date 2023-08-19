UFC 292: ‘Sterling vs. O’Malley’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - August 19, 2023

The Octagon returns to Boston for tonight’s UFC 292 event, a twelve-bout fight card headlined by Aljamain Sterling vs. Sean O’Malley.

O’Malley (16-1 MMA) will be fighting for UFC gold for the first time this evening in Boston. ‘Suga’ is coming off a split decision win over former bantamweight champion Petr Yan in his most recent Octagon appearance, which occurred at UFC 280 in October of last year. Prior to that, the 28-year-old went toe-to-toe with Pedro Munhoz in a bout that was ultimately ruled a no-contest due to an accidental eye poke.

Meanwhile, Aljamain Sterling (23-3 MMA) will be looking to earn his fourth consecutive title defense when he squares off with Sean O’Malley this evening. ‘Funkmaster’ is coming off a split decision win over Henry Cejudo in his most previous effort at UFC 288. Prior to that he defeated T.J. Dillashaw via TKO and won a split decision over Petr Yan in his first title defense.

UFC 292 is co-headlined by a women’s strawweight title fight featuring Zhang Weili taking on Amanda Lemos.

Weili (22-3 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since recapturing the women’s strawweight title with a submission win over Carla Esparza at UFC 281 in November of last year. That victory marked ‘Magum’s’ second in a row, as she had previously knocked out former champion Joanna Jedrzejczyk at UFC 275.

Meanwhile, Amanda Lemos (13-2-1 MMA) will enter her first career UFC title bout sporting a two-fight win streak, her latest being a TKO victory over Marina Rodriguez last November. The Brazilian has won seven of her past eight fights overall, with her lone loss in that time coming to Jessica Andrade by way of submission.

Also featured on the main card of UFC 292 is a highly anticipated welterweight contest between Ian Garry and Neil Magny.

Garry (12-0 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a first-round TKO victory over Daniel Rodriguez this past May at UFC Charlotte. ‘The Future‘ has gone a perfect 5-0 since joining the UFC ranks in November of 2021, earning stoppage victories in three of those five Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Neil Magny (28-10 MMA) stepped up on short notice to accept this fight with Ian Garry at UFC 292, this after Geoff Neal was forced to withdraw from the contest due to injury. ‘The Haitian Sensation’ most recently competed at June’s UFC event in Jacksonville, where he scored a split decision victory over Philip Rowe.

Get all of tonight’s UFC 292 live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC 292 Main Card (10pm EST on PPV)

Aljamain Sterling (135) vs. Sean O’Malley (135) –

Zhang Weili (115) vs. Amanda Lemos (114) –

Ian Machado Garry (170.5) vs. Neil Magny (170.5) –

Mario Bautista (136) vs. Da’Mon Blackshear (135.5) –

Marlon Vera (136) vs. Pedro Munhoz (135) –

UFC 292 Televised Prelims (8pm EST on ESPN+)

Chris Weidman (186) vs. Brad Tavares (185) –

Gregory Rodrigues (186) vs. Denis Tiuliulin (185) –

Kurt Holobaugh (155.5) vs. Austin Hubbard (155) –

Brad Katona (135) vs. Cody Gibson (135) –

UFC 292 Early Prelims (6:30pm EST on ESPN+)

Gerald Meerschaert (185) vs. Andre Petroski (186) –

Andrea Lee (125) vs. Natalia Silva (125) – Silva def. Lee by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Maryna Moroz (125) vs. Karine Silva (125) – Silva def. Moroz via submission at 4:59 of Round 1

Who are you picking to win tonight’s UFC 292 main event between Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling?

