Chris Weidman won’t retire just yet following controversial UFC Atlantic City win: “I still think I have a lot of potential”

Chris Weidman Won’t Retire For Now

During the UFC Atlantic City post-fight press conference, Chris Weidman expressed his belief that he still has some more left in the tank, and he won’t call it career until he feels he can’t compete anymore (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I still think I have a lot of potential, and I’ve had a lot of adversity and I still think I have it,” Weidman said. “So, until I don’t think I have it anymore, I’m here. This is fun. I still have my brains. I still got my looks. Until one of those starts going, I’m here, man. This is too much fun, and I think I was meant to do this. I’ve been doing this for a really long time.”

“I’ve considered it plenty of times,” Weidman said when asked about retirement. “I think if I would’ve lost tonight, if I would’ve not gotten my hand raised, it could’ve been the last time. I had that in my mind. If I was in there and I was just, ‘I don’t have it anymore,’ I may have out the gloves down, but it didn’t happen, and I got the win, so here I am.”

Weidman will turn 40 in June and has gone 3-7 in his last 10 outings. Time will tell who the “All-American” will be matched up against next.