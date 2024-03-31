Chris Weidman won’t retire just yet following controversial UFC Atlantic City win: “I still think I have a lot of potential”

By Fernando Quiles - March 31, 2024

Chris Weidman isn’t planning on hanging up his gloves just yet.

Chris Weidman

Weidman was seen in action this past Saturday night against Bruno Silva on the main card of UFC Atlantic City. The bout was marred in controversy, as Weidman landed several eye pokes, including one that led to his TKO victory in the second round. Referee Gary Copeland came under fire for how he officiated the fight, and Silva was none too pleased with him as well.

Nonetheless, Weidman won his first fight since 2020 and he will not be retiring just yet.

RELATED: PROS REACT AFTER CHRIS WEIDMAN DEFEATS BRUNO SILVA AT UFC ATLANTIC CITY

Chris Weidman Won’t Retire For Now

During the UFC Atlantic City post-fight press conference, Chris Weidman expressed his belief that he still has some more left in the tank, and he won’t call it career until he feels he can’t compete anymore (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I still think I have a lot of potential, and I’ve had a lot of adversity and I still think I have it,” Weidman said. “So, until I don’t think I have it anymore, I’m here. This is fun. I still have my brains. I still got my looks. Until one of those starts going, I’m here, man. This is too much fun, and I think I was meant to do this. I’ve been doing this for a really long time.”

“I’ve considered it plenty of times,” Weidman said when asked about retirement. “I think if I would’ve lost tonight, if I would’ve not gotten my hand raised, it could’ve been the last time. I had that in my mind. If I was in there and I was just, ‘I don’t have it anymore,’ I may have out the gloves down, but it didn’t happen, and I got the win, so here I am.”

Weidman will turn 40 in June and has gone 3-7 in his last 10 outings. Time will tell who the “All-American” will be matched up against next.

