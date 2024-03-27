Chris Weidman rules out retirement after UFC Atlantic City: “I still have more to offer”

Chris Weidman plans to continue fighting after UFC Atlantic City.

Weidman is set to face Bruno Silva on Saturday at UFC Atlantic City in an intriguing matchup. It’s a crucial fight for the former champ’s career as he enters the fight on a two-fight losing skid, and many thought he would retire following his last loss to Brad Tavares.

However, Weidman decided to fight again as he will now face Silva on Saturday, and when he got offered the fight, the former champ admitted he thought this would be his retirement fight. Yet, he says after this training camp he’s ruling out retirement as he says he still thinks he can do more in the sport.

“The first thought was that would be a cool place to put down my gloves,” Chris Weidman said at UFC Atlantic City media day. “That is where I started my career, this is my old stomping grounds, that’s where I started my career it would be cool to end it there… I’m very grateful for the career I have and everything I’ve accomplished, but that doesn’t give me complacency. I still feel like I have more to offer and more to show. I get to show it in the gym and people talk, ‘Oh my God. You’re good.’ But you have to go out there and do it under the lights and showcase that.

“So, I feel great, everything is amazing. The weight cut is great, the body feels amazing, better than it has in years, so let’s see what I got. I think I can surprise people. And if I can’t, we’ll take it from there. Maybe I’m not performing the way I feel I could and I’ll re-write my story from there. But as of now, I’m optimistic about the future,” Weidman added.

Chris Weidman is 39 years old and is set for his 23rd pro fight and 19th fight in the UFC. Weidman is 11-7 in the UFC and is the former middleweight champion.