Chris Weidman’s head coach welcomes a Bruno Silva rematch after UFC Atlantic City controversy

Chris Weidman’s longtime coach feels an immediate rematch with Bruno Silva is a realistic option after their controversial UFC Atlantic City fight. Weidman’s first UFC win in nearly four years didn’t come without controversy last Saturday. After two decisive rounds in Weidman’s favor, the former middleweight titleholder poked Silva in the eye in Round 3 before finishing the fight with ground-and-pound. The fight was originally ruled as a TKO win for Weidman, but later ruled a technical decision victory. Days after UFC Atlantic City, the debate surrounding Weidman vs. Silva continues. Some have called for Weidman vs. Silva to be switched to a ‘no contest’ due to the accidental eye poke. If Weidman’s coach had his way, an immediate rematch with Silva would be the way to move forward.

Coach Ray Longo reacts to Chris Weidman vs. Bruno Silva controversy

During his recent appearance on The Anik & Florian Podcast, coach Ray Longo was asked if a rematch with Silva was fair given the controversy surrounding the UFC Atlantic City bout.

“If it’s up to me, do the rematch, 100 percent,” Longo said of Weidman vs. Silva. “I don’t think the UFC would do that, but I’d do the rematch. You wanna do a rematch? I think it’ll be way worse this time. Even at 39, going to be 40 years old, if that’s what rectifies it, 100 percent…pick up another paycheck…

“At this point, all the s*** we’ve been through…I don’t know what [the critics] are talking about.”

Silva revealed in a post-fight interview that he intends to appeal the loss with the New Jersey State Athletic Commission.

Weidman was apologetic after the controversy at UFC Atlantic City, despite winning the first two rounds of the fight in dominant fashion. It was his second fight back after suffering a horrific leg break against Uriah Hall at UFC 261.

Weidman’s win was his first since defeating Omari Akhmedov by unanimous decision in Aug. 2020. He suffered a loss to Brad Tavares in his comeback fight at UFC 292 last year.

Weidman ruled out a potential retirement immediately after the win against Silva. This could create a possible rematch if Silva’s appeal to the commission is successful.

If a Silva rematch is on the table, Longo welcomes it and feels Weidman would pick up where he left off from their first matchup last weekend.