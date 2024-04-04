Chris Weidman reacts to coach’s remarks about a potential Bruno Silva rematch after UFC Atlantic City

Chris Weidman is on board with running it back with Bruno Silva

In a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, Weidman answered whether or not he’d entertain an immediate rematch with Silva.

“If the UFC wants a rematch of this fight, then sure,” Weidman said. “I’d happily move on, too. I’m not scared of him or anything like that. I’m open to it, and my heart goes out to [Bruno Silva], I know that he’s very frustrated. It sucks, but he fought me for 13 minutes and he was losing the fight.”

Weidman’s win came after a unanimous decision loss to Brad Tavares last August. Before that, he was sidelined for almost three years, after suffering a horrific leg injury at UFC 261 against Uriah Hall.

Silva’s controversial loss was his third consecutive defeat, after back-to-back losses to Brendan Allen and Sharabutdin Magomedov. He was losing the fight on the judges’ scorecards, which led to the technical decision result.

A Weidman vs. Silva rematch could potentially take place, although as of this writing, the UFC hasn’t addressed it as a possibility. For now, Weidman will look ahead to new challenges after finally getting back in the win column.