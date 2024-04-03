Daniel Cormier weighs in on Chris Weidman’s controversial victory over Bruno Silva: “It felt like a soccer player when they get fouled”
UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Chris Weidman’s controversial win over Bruno Silva.
Last weekend, Chris Weidman defeated Bruno Silva via technical decision. It was initially ruled a stoppage win, only for the result to be changed as a result of Silva suffering from repeated eye pokes.
In the eyes of many, Weidman’s win should be overturned altogether. Of course, that isn’t a universal belief, and some feel as if it should stand.
Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on the situation and gave a pretty interesting point of view.
Cormier’s Weidman/Silva thoughts
“There’s a rule in place, that if you go past a certain point in the fight, it’s scored,” Cormier said on his ESPN show “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Chael Sonnen.
“If there is an illegal blow, they score the fight and if you score that fight, Chris Weidman wins. So I think by them making it a decision, it saves the fight, staying a win for Chris Weidman – because he really did deserve to get a victory because he fought so well. He made one point that I thought was very important. He said, ‘I get it, but Bruno Silva has to understand you can’t fall to the ground and turn away from the fight because I am going to jump on you and finish the fight.’
“Chris Weidman did what his instincts told him, and that was to go finish Bruno Silva when Bruno reacted the way that he did from the eye poke. I’m only saying this because, to me, it felt like a soccer player when they get fouled and they’re rolling around on the ground when the guy barely touches them. Bruno Silva got eye poked, but I think he understood where he was in the fight. He was getting beat. He was losing. He fell to the ground. He reacted in the way he was reacting, hoping, ‘Wait, stop, stop, stop, poke to the eye. No contest.’ Instead, Weidman went and finished him.”
