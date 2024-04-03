Daniel Cormier weighs in on Chris Weidman’s controversial victory over Bruno Silva: “It felt like a soccer player when they get fouled”

By Harry Kettle - April 3, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on Chris Weidman’s controversial win over Bruno Silva.

Chris Weidman, Bruno Silva

Last weekend, Chris Weidman defeated Bruno Silva via technical decision. It was initially ruled a stoppage win, only for the result to be changed as a result of Silva suffering from repeated eye pokes.

In the eyes of many, Weidman’s win should be overturned altogether. Of course, that isn’t a universal belief, and some feel as if it should stand.

RELATED: Bruno Silva plans to appeal his controversial loss to Chris Weidman at UFC Atlantic City

Daniel Cormier recently weighed in on the situation and gave a pretty interesting point of view.

Cormier’s Weidman/Silva thoughts

“There’s a rule in place, that if you go past a certain point in the fight, it’s scored,” Cormier said on his ESPN show “Good Guy/Bad Guy” with Chael Sonnen.

“If there is an illegal blow, they score the fight and if you score that fight, Chris Weidman wins. So I think by them making it a decision, it saves the fight, staying a win for Chris Weidman – because he really did deserve to get a victory because he fought so well. He made one point that I thought was very important. He said, ‘I get it, but Bruno Silva has to understand you can’t fall to the ground and turn away from the fight because I am going to jump on you and finish the fight.’

“Chris Weidman did what his instincts told him, and that was to go finish Bruno Silva when Bruno reacted the way that he did from the eye poke. I’m only saying this because, to me, it felt like a soccer player when they get fouled and they’re rolling around on the ground when the guy barely touches them. Bruno Silva got eye poked, but I think he understood where he was in the fight. He was getting beat. He was losing. He fell to the ground. He reacted in the way he was reacting, hoping, ‘Wait, stop, stop, stop, poke to the eye. No contest.’ Instead, Weidman went and finished him.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Do you agree with Daniel Cormier? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Bruno Silva Chris Weidman Daniel Cormier UFC

Related

Michael Bisping, Khamzat Chimaev, UFC, Next fight

Michael Bisping believes Khamzat Chimaev could be in for a “disastrous night” at UFC Saudi Arabia if he can’t finish Robert Whittaker early

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2024
Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway ready to prove the "naysayers" wrong at UFC 300 against Justin Gaethje: "One for the history books"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024

Max Holloway is eager to silence a lot of doubters against Justin Gaethje at UFC 300.

Alex Morono
UFC

Alex Morono excited to continue "legends tour" by facing Court McGee at UFC Vegas 90: "I'm going to go throw some heat"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024

Alex Morono is eager for the opportunity to face another veteran in Court McGee at UFC Vegas 90 on Saturday.

Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Justin Gaethje expecting a doctor stoppage against Max Holloway at UFC 300: "A violent picture"

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024

Justin Gaethje thinks Max Holloway will be too tough for his own good at UFC 300.

Chris Weidman, Bruno Silva
UFC

Chris Weidman's head coach welcomes a Bruno Silva rematch after UFC Atlantic City controversy

Curtis Calhoun - April 2, 2024

Chris Weidman’s longtime coach feels an immediate rematch with Bruno Silva is a realistic option after their controversial UFC Atlantic City fight.

Manel Kape and Matheus Nicolau

UFC Vegas 91 gets new main event as Manel Kape forced to withdraw from Matheus Nicolau rematch

Cole Shelton - April 2, 2024
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan shocked watching Demetrious Johnson submit 250-pound competitor at BJJ tournament: "He's the best ever"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2024

UFC commentator Joe Rogan believes that Demetrious Johnson might be the greatest of all time.

Mark Coleman, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Mark Coleman confirms plans to attend UFC 300 after Max Holloway's request: "The UFC is bringing me in"

Josh Evanoff - April 2, 2024

Mark Coleman is officially heading to UFC 300, one day after Max Holloway requested him to be there.

Max Holloway, Justin Gaethje
Max Holloway

Max Holloway reveals his favorite Justin Gaethje fight ahead of UFC 300 BMF clash

Curtis Calhoun - April 2, 2024

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is a fan of Justin Gaethje’s UFC career like many fight fans around the world.

Deiveson Figueiredo
Deiveson Figueiredo

Deiveson Figueiredo vows to knockout “mentally fragile” Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300

Susan Cox - April 2, 2024

Deiveson Figueiredo is vowing to knockout ‘mentally fragile’ Cody Garbrandt at UFC 300.