Chris Leben might consider a return for a fight with Jake Paul: “I’m available to fight dwarfs and dweebs!!”

Mixed martial arts veteran Chris Leben says he would consider returning to fighting for a bout with YouTube sensation Jake Paul.

Leben (22-12 MMA, 3-1 BK) returned to action at Friday’s BKFC KnuckleMania event for a highly anticipated showdown with Quentin Henry. Prior to the contest, ‘The Crippler’ had announced that his bout with ‘The Hero’ would be the final fight of his combat sports career.

“Here’s the biggest thing that I wanted to talk about,” Leben explained. “My UFC career did not finish the way I wanted it to. I don’t think most people’s do, but I ended up going through a ton of struggles, both in and out of the cage, battling with addiction, battling with alcoholism. Ultimately when I came here to The Arena, I got on that path to recovery.”

Chris Leben road off into the sunset in stunning fashion Friday evening, earning another highlight reel finish at the expense of Quentin Henry. Following the contest, the former UFC standout confirmed his retirement plans.

Now two days removed from his spectacular finish, Chris Leben says he would consider walking back on his retirement for a bout with Jake Paul.

I might consider a return. I’m available to fight dwarfs and dweebs!! https://t.co/t6ncodJUNB — Chris Leben (@ChrisLebenMMA) February 7, 2021

“I might consider a return. I’m available to fight dwarfs and dweebs!!” – Leben responded to a fight fan suggesting he scrap Jake Paul next.

Paul (2-0) has dedicated himself to professional boxing following his thunderous knockout of Nate Robinson at last falls ‘Tyson vs Jones’ event.

The popular YouTuber is currently preparing to square off with former MMA champion Ben Askren in his next boxing appearance.

Chris Leben would definitely serve as a step up in competition for the youngest Paul brother. ‘The Crippler’ has scored knockout wins over Jorge Rivera, Jorge Santiago, Terry Martin, Alessio Sakara, Phil Baroni and Wanderlei Silva during his illustrious career.

