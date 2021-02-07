Justin Gaethje responds after Tony Ferguson suggests he never finished him at UFC 249

Justin Gaethje has fired back at Tony Ferguson, this after ‘El Cucuy’ suggested that ‘The Highlight’ never finished him at UFC 249.

Gaethje and Ferguson collided back on May 9, with the former WSOF champion emerging victorious by way of fifth round TKO.

Despite the definitive outcome, Tony Ferguson has taken exception to Justin Gaethje suggesting he finished him at UFC 249. ‘El Cucuy’ took to Twitter where he shared the following message for his former opponent.

I’ll Give You Elite, Fuck🖕😎You @Justin_Gaethje & @CharlesDoBronxs You Didn’t Finish Shit. Told You I’d See You Soon. Crew🍃Much Easier To See The Targets When They Are In Front. Beyond🎓Disciplined. New Camp, New Times -Champ ⚔️🕶 -CSO- 🇺🇸🏆🇲🇽 @CervezaMontejo ThisIsForLaRaza🎶 pic.twitter.com/RMyBx1ZvKN — Tony Ferguson (@TonyFergusonXT) February 7, 2021

“I’ll Give You Elite, Fuck You Justin Gaethje and Charles Oliveira. You Didn’t Finish Shit. Told You I’d See You Soon. Crew. Much Easier To See The Targets When They Are In Front. Beyond Disciplined. New Camp, New Times -Champ-CSO-@CervezaMontejo ThisIsForLaRaza.” – Ferguson wrote on Twitter.

Tony’s comments clearly caught the attention of Gaethje, who promptly fired back with the following.

Charles couldn’t finish you but I certainly did. Check the tape champ. https://t.co/mPwg0tDCGc — Justin Gaethje 🇺🇸 (@Justin_Gaethje) February 7, 2021

“Charles couldn’t finish you but I certainly did. Check the tape champ.” – Gaethje responded.

Justin Gaethje (22-3 MMA) has not competed since suffering a submission loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in the main event of UFC 254. That loss snapped a four-fight win streak for the former interim champion, as he had previously scored wins over James Vick, Edson Barboza, Donald Cerrone and the aforementioned Tony Ferguson.

As for ‘El Cucuy’, Ferguson (25-5 MMA) is coming off a lopsided unanimous decision loss to Charles Oliveira at UFC 256. Prior to his recent setbacks to ‘Do Bronx’ and ‘The Highlight’, Tony had put together a sensational twelve fight win streak.

Neither former interim lightweight champion has their next fight booked at this time. With that said, Justin Gaethje has recently been linked to a potential showdown with former Bellator champion Michael Chandler.

Who would you like to see Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje fight in their next Octagon appearances?