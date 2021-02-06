BKFC KnuckleMania Result: Chris Leben stops Quentin Henry (Video)

UFC veteran Chris Leben returns to action at tonight’s BKFC KnuckleMania pay-per-view event for a bout with Quentin Henry.

Leben, who had previously announced his retirement in 2020, currently holds a 2-1 professional bare knuckle record with his last bout taking place in June 2019. He’s been able to defeat Phil Baroni and Justin Baesman with his one and only loss up to this point being a decision against Dakota Cochrane.

‘The Crippler’ discussed his desire to continue competing prior to tonight’s matchup.

“Here’s the biggest thing that I wanted to talk about,” Chris Leben explained. “My UFC career did not finish the way I wanted it to. I don’t think most people’s do, but I ended up going through a ton of struggles, both in and out of the cage, battling with addiction, battling with alcoholism. Ultimately when I came here to The Arena, I got on that path to recovery. Most people that follow me know I just got my two-year coin. So I’ve been 100 percent sober for two years now. The battle’s been much longer than that. It’s been four years that I’ve really worked at it. I’ve had two slips on alcohol in the last four years, but the last two years, I’ve abstained from any and everything, and God willing, it’s going to be that way that way the rest of my life.”

Meanwhile, Quentin Henry (12-6 MMA, 2-0 BKFC) will enter tonight’s KnuckleMania bout with Chris Leben in hopes of earning another first round stoppage. ‘The Hero’ was last seen in action at BKFC 15, where he needed just 25-seconds to finish Jason Fann.

Leben was ultimately able to turn back the clock this evening, walking away with another first round stoppage win. Check out the video below:

punch to the eyeball but he got back up pic.twitter.com/KnoeItvUA3 — ShayMyName (@ImShannonTho) February 6, 2021

Official BKFC KnuckleMania Result: Chris Leben def. Quentin Henry via TKO

