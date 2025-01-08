Chris Curtis reveals repairs in friendship with Sean Strickland

By Harry Kettle - January 8, 2025

UFC fighter Chris Curtis has revealed the repairs that have been made in his complicated friendship with Sean Strickland.

Sean Strickland, Chris Curtis

As we know, Sean Strickland is a pretty complex individual. He has done and said plenty of things to frustrate mixed martial arts fans over the years, and he’ll likely continue to do so. For as long as he’s around, he’ll make the masses feel uncomfortable in any way he can.

RELATED: Sean Strickland reveals friendship with ‘liberal’ Chris Curtis is now over: “Weakness is cancer”

He does, of course, have a lot of friends within the sport. One example of that, for the longest time, was Chris Curtis. However, last summer, it seemed as if the two were done after Strickland went off on him on social media.

In a recent interview, Curtis attempted to clarify what exactly the situation was between the two.

Curtis opens up on Strickland friendship

“I’ve never left the gym, me and Sean fight a lot,” Curtis said. “When you’ve known somebody for that long, you’re going to have some friction. You know how to get under each other’s skin. We’ve had words, and fistfights, on multiple occasions. It’s always going to be that way. We’re very different personalities with very different beliefs and boundaries.

“We’ve both crossed those boundaries a lot more than most people. So, it’s going to happen, it’s just a part of the game.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Chris Curtis and Sean Strickland are both set to be in action over the course of the next month or so. While their friendship may not be the same as it once was, we hope they’re both still on good terms.

What do you make of the relationship between Chris Curtis and Sean Strickland? Do you believe that the latter will ever become a world champion again? Let us know your thoughts on this interesting subject, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

