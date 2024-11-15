Dana White admits he’s concerned for Mike Tyson’s health ahead of Jake Paul fight: “I hope he comes out healthy”

Dana White says he’s concerned for Mike Tyson and his health.

Tyson is 58 years old and set to box Jake Paul on Friday night live on Netflix. It’s a highly-anticipated fight but White says he is just hoping Tyson can leave the fight healthy as he doesn’t think a 58-year-old should be boxing.

“I will not say anything bad about this fight because I love Mike Tyson,” White said on The Jim Rome Show on Thursday. “The only thing that I hope is that Mike comes out of this fight healthy.”

When asked why he is worried, Dana White points to Mike Tyson’s age. However, Dana White is hopeful that Tyson makes a bunch of money by boxing Paul on Friday night.

“I just hope he does,” White added. “At 58 years old, I mean, I’m 55, and obviously, I’ve never been the level of athlete that Mike Tyson is, but 27 vs. 58? It’s hard to consistently work out at that age just for health purposes and not get hurt. To train for something like this? It’s just, I love Mike. I hope he makes a bunch of money on Friday, and I hope he comes out healthy.”

Tyson is a +160 underdog against Paul on Friday night.