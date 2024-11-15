Dana White admits he’s concerned for Mike Tyson’s health ahead of Jake Paul fight: “I hope he comes out healthy”

By Cole Shelton - November 14, 2024

Dana White says he’s concerned for Mike Tyson and his health.

Mike Tyson and Dana White

Tyson is 58 years old and set to box Jake Paul on Friday night live on Netflix. It’s a highly-anticipated fight but White says he is just hoping Tyson can leave the fight healthy as he doesn’t think a 58-year-old should be boxing.

“I will not say anything bad about this fight because I love Mike Tyson,” White said on The Jim Rome Show on Thursday. “The only thing that I hope is that Mike comes out of this fight healthy.”

When asked why he is worried, Dana White points to Mike Tyson’s age. However, Dana White is hopeful that Tyson makes a bunch of money by boxing Paul on Friday night.

“I just hope he does,” White added. “At 58 years old, I mean, I’m 55, and obviously, I’ve never been the level of athlete that Mike Tyson is, but 27 vs. 58? It’s hard to consistently work out at that age just for health purposes and not get hurt. To train for something like this? It’s just, I love Mike. I hope he makes a bunch of money on Friday, and I hope he comes out healthy.”

Tyson is a +160 underdog against Paul on Friday night.

Mike Tyson vows to slaughter Jake Paul

Despite being the underdog, Mike Tyson is confident he will get his hand raised on Friday night.

Tyson not only thinks he will beat Paul, but he will KO him and do it early.

“Jake believes his lies. You have to become delusional to believe something you are not,” Tyson said to talkSport. “But he is in trouble, I believe. Whoever is in that ring has a problem with me. If my mother stepped into the ring, she has a problem with me. Don’t go in that ring if you don’t want that problem. I see him running around, so I have to try and catch him and slaughter him.”

Tyson last boxed in November of 2020 when he fought Roy Jones Jr. to a draw.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dana White Mike Tyson UFC

Related

Charles Oliveira, Michael Chandler UFC 309

UFC 309 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs Michael Chandler 2

Cole Shelton - November 14, 2024
Conor McGregor and Dana White
Dana White

Dana White gives discouraging update on Conor McGregor's planned UFC comeback

Curtis Calhoun - November 14, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White says Conor McGregor’s planned return to the Octagon has been delayed once again after a three-plus-year hiatus from fighting.

Jon Jones and Dana White
Jon Jones

Dana White rejects potential Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira fight: "He is way bigger than him!"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

UFC President Dana White has absolutely no interest in Jon Jones vs. Alex Pereira.

Max Holloway, Charles Oliveira
Max Holloway

Max Holloway shows interest in rematch with 'beast' Charles Oliveira: "It would be an honor to share the octagon"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

UFC lightweight contender Max Holloway would love to have a rematch with Charles Oliveira.

Jon Jones and Stipe Miocic UFC 309
Stipe Miocic

Jon Jones rejects Stipe Miocic's "insincere" apology ahead of UFC 309 showdown: "I don't care about him at all"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones doesn’t accept Stipe Miocic’s apology.

Alex Pereira and Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev claims Dana White told him he's next for UFC champion Alex Pereira: "Thank you for clearing this"

Josh Evanoff - November 14, 2024
Dana White, Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones

Dana White weighs in on Jon Jones’ latest comments on Tom Aspinall fight after UFC 309

Curtis Calhoun - November 14, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White made his first public remarks since Jon Jones’s viral comments about Tom Aspinall during UFC 309 media day.

Sean Strickland Jake Paul
Jake Paul

Sean Strickland hurls scathing diss at Jake Paul and Netflix over Mike Tyson fight

Fernando Quiles - November 14, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland has hurled quite the dig at Jake Paul and popular streaming platform Netflix ahead of the Mike Tyson fight.

Aljamain Sterling Umar Nurmagomedov
UFC

Aljamain Sterling shares theory on why Umar Nurmagomedov hasn't received UFC title fight against Merab Dvalishvili

Fernando Quiles - November 14, 2024

Aljamain Sterling believes Umar Nurmagomedov will need to prove just how good he is based on skill, not his last name.

Kamaru Usman Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

Kamaru Usman provides major update on rumored Shavkat Rakhmonov fight at UFC 310

Fernando Quiles - November 14, 2024

Kamaru Usman vs. Shavkat Rakhmonov could happen one day, but it won’t be held on the UFC 310 card.