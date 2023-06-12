John Gotti III reacts following DQ loss to Floyd Mayweather, asks Conor McGregor for backup

By Susan Cox - June 12, 2023

John Gotti III is reacting following his DQ loss to Floyd Mayweather and asking Conor McGregor for backup.

John Gotti III

It was just yesterday, Sunday June 11th that John Gotti III and Floyd Mayweather met in an exhibition boxing bout in Sunrise, Florida.

Mayweather, 46, who is an undefeated, four division boxing champion, dominated the match.

The two boxers ultimately trashed-talked their way through more than half the fight, with the referee trying to separate them and stop their jawing.

When referee, Kenny Bayless, had had enough and called a stoppage to the fight in the 6th round, chaos ensued (see that here). Gotti tried to get around Bayless to come after Mayweather, then the two started throwing punches at one another when their respective teams stepped into the ring. Amidst the pushing and shoving, the fighters were sent to their respective corners.

Floyd Mayweather, John Gotti

Image via: @The_ZeusNetwork on Twitter

The bout was ruled a disqualification.

The last time Mayweather fought professionally was in 2017 when he defeated Conor McGregor by TKO in round 10. Since then, Mayweather has chosen to fight in exhibition matches, and he can boast 50 wins, 27 of those by knockout and zero losses in his career.

Gotti, 30, was competing in his third boxing match and has a professional record of 2-0.

Ultimately, Gotti took to social media following the bout to complain about the fight being stopped and threatening Mayweather in the process.

Taking to Instagram, with a video of the brawl, Gotti wrote:

“Punk b****, Floyd Mayweather, you my enemy for life.”

“Bum never put me down or stopped me. It was a DQ for no reason.”

Gotti then proceeded to tag Conor McGregor in an Instagram story, saying:

“@thenotoriousmma we need backup.”

Floyd Mayweather has yet to comment on the fight with Gotti.

Were you watching Mayweather vs Gotti? Do you think the match should have been stopped?

Boxing News Conor McGregor Floyd Mayweather

