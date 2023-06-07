Charles Oliveira has “so much confidence” in his power ahead of UFC 289 fight against Beneil Dariush

By Cole Shelton - June 7, 2023

Charles Oliveira is confident he will get another finish at UFC 289.

Charles Oliveira

Oliveira is set to return to the Octagon in the co-main event against Beneil Dariush in a pivotal fight at lightweight as the winner could very well get the next title shot. The Brazilian also enters the scrap having lost to Islam Makhachev last October for the lightweight belt and now that he is no longer the champ, he says that is motivating him.

Not only is Oliveira motivated to get back into the win column, but he expects to put on a show and finish Dariush at UFC 289.

“I have so much confidence in my power and jiu-jitsu skills, I’m the biggest finisher in UFC history. It’s going to be a great fight. It will be a war. I’ve been saying all camp long, being happy is key,” Oliveira said on UFC embedded. “I’ll be laser-focused on victory. I’m determined to give a great show for myself, my family, and my fans.”

RELATED: Beneil Dariush says he has no problem taking it to the ground with Charles Oliveira.

If Charles Oliveira is going to beat Beneil Dariush at UFC 289, it is likely it will come by finish, based on his career. In the Brazilian’s 33 wins, only three have come by decision as more times than not, ‘Do Bronx’ gets it done inside the distance and that is what he expects to happen on Saturday night at UFC 289.

Oliveira enters the scrap coming off a one-sided submission loss to Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title. The loss snapped his 11-fight win streak. The Brazilian had captured the vacant UFC lightweight title with a TKO win over Michael Chandler. He also defended the belt on one occasion when he submitted Dustin Poirier. He later submitted Justin Gaethje but missed weight for that fight, so the title was vacated.

Even though Oliveira fought Makhachev just last year, he remains confident he can beat the Dagestani native in a potential rematch.

