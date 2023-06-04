Beneil Dariush may heed Justin Gaethje’s advice if UFC doesn’t follow through on promised title shot with win over Charles Oliveira

By Fernando Quiles - June 4, 2023

Beneil Dariush has trust in the UFC, but he may cause a scene if he doesn’t get what’s promised to him if he’s victorious in his next bout.

Beneil-Dariush

Dariush will share the Octagon with former UFC Lightweight Champion Charles Oliveira. The 155-pound tilt will take place inside Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada on June 10 at UFC 289. Dariush has been promised a title opportunity if he defeats “do Bronx.”

Beneil Dariush On UFC Promise

During an interview with MMAFighting, Dariush discussed the guaranteed UFC Lightweight Championship opportunity if he defeats Oliveira. It doesn’t appear Dariush has much doubt that the guarantee will be honored with a win.

“UFC is not the type to often give their word,” Dariush said. “Before I fought Mateusz [Gamrot], I had a feeling they weren’t going to give me the title shot, so I said, ‘Hey, if I beat this guy, I get a title shot right?’ They said, ‘We don’t know,’ basically.

“This time when I was talking to them, they said if I beat Charles Oliveira, I am the No. 1 contender. It’s not often they give me their word. This time they did.”

Former interim UFC Lightweight Champion Justin Gaethje gave Dariush a piece of advice if he doesn’t get what’s been promised. The number-four-ranked UFC lightweight might just heed that advice if need be.

“I’m going to take them at their word,” Dariush said of the UFC. “If it’s not so, I’m going to take Justin Gaethje’s advice and possibly riot.”

UFC 289 will be a huge event for Dariush. It’s his chance to prove he belongs in a title fight under the bright lights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Beneil Dariush UFC

