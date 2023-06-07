Daniel Cormier names former PRIDE champion as the greatest fighter to never win a UFC title

By Josh Evanoff - June 7, 2023

Daniel Cormier believes Dan Henderson is the greatest fighter to never win a UFC title.

Daniel Cormier

‘DC’ discussed the subject in a recent edition of his podcast alongside Ryan Clark. There, the two counted down the five greatest fighters to never hold gold in the promotion. Naturally, names such as Urijah Faber, Gray Maynard, and more, were all named in the top five.

However, the UFC commentator instead labeled ‘Hendo’ as the greatest fighter to never hold gold in the UFC. Henderson famously retired following a unanimous decision loss to Michael Bisping in October 2016, as ‘The Count’ retained his middleweight title. That was the Hall of Famer’s third crack at a UFC champion.

Dan Henderson famously came up short against Quentin Jackson, and Anderson Silva in back-to-back title shots in the late 2000s. While he came up short in UFC title fights, he still has an incredible resume in the promotion. Furthermore, Henderson also held the PRIDE middleweight and light-heavyweight titles.

The Hall of Famer also held gold in Strikeforce, as well as winning the UFC 17 middleweight tournament. Thanks to that resume outside, and inside the company, Cormier believes Henderson is the greatest to never hold a championship in the Dana White-led promotion.

Dan Henderson

“At number one, I agree with you with Dan Henderson” Daniel Cormier stated to co-host Ryan Clark on a recent edition of their podcast. “PRIDE middleweight and light-heavyweight champion. Also fought for the belt at the UFC, 0-3 there.”

He continued, “Also fought Michael Bisping at an advanced age and lost a split decision. In a fight, that many people thought that he won. So Dan Henderson for me.”

What do you make of these comments by Daniel Cormier? Who do you think is the greatest UFC fighter to never win a title?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dan Henderson Daniel Cormier

