Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier open as betting underdogs in their recently announced UFC fights

By Susan Cox - January 8, 2024

Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier have opened as betting underdogs for their recently announced UFC fights.

Dustin Poirier, Charles Oliveira, UFC 299, UFC 300, UFC

UFC CEO Dana White recently announced fights featuring lightweight veterans Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier.

Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) will return to the Octagon to fight Arman Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA) in a number one contender’s bout at the highly anticipated UFC 300 event. UFC 300 takes place on Saturday, April 13th at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

‘Do Bronx’, 34, recently fought and defeated Beneil Dariush (22-6 MMA) by TKO last June at UFC 289.

‘Ahalkalakets’, 27, has won 3 fights in a row coming into UFC 300, he too most recently defeated Beneil Dariush by KO this past December (see that here).

Meanwhile, Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) is set to get in the cage with Benoit Saint-Denis (13-1 MMA) at UFC 299 which takes place on Saturday, March 9th at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida.

‘The Diamond’, 34, will be looking to get back into the win column after succumbing to defeat against Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) last July at UFC 291.

‘God of War’, 28, is currently on a five-fight winning streak, his most recent victory coming against Matt Frevola (11-4 MMA) in November of 2023 at UFC 295.

The initial betting odds are not in favor of Charles Oliveira or Dustin Poirier.

Oliveira opened as the +140 underdog against Tsarukyan, who clocked in at -166.

Poirier opened as the +124 underdog opposite Benoit Saint-Denis who clocked in at -148.

It’s true that the betting odds will vary as the fights get closer, but Charles Oliveira and Dustin Poirier are not coming in as favorites at this time.

Do you believe the veteran fighters will have a difficult time against their younger opponents? Who will you be betting on?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Topics:

Charles Oliveira Dustin Poirier UFC UFC 299 UFC 300

