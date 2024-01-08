Anatoly Malykhin determined to make history as first three-division MMA world champ
Anatoly Malykhin has already etched his name in the record books as the ONE Heavyweight and Light Heavyweight MMA World Champion.
However, his quest for greatness doesn’t end there.
On March 1, he is set to make a historic attempt to become the first three-division MMA World Champion.
In the main event of ONE 166: Qatar, “Sladkiy” will move down a division to challenge ONE Middleweight MMA World Champion Reinier de Ridder.
What makes this clash even more enticing is that Malykhin previously defeated De Ridder for the light heavyweight crown in December 2022.
Now, in a high-stakes rematch, the Russian hard-hitter seeks to assert his dominance across three weight classes by claiming the last-remaining gold-plated strap in the Dutchman’s possession.
“I agreed to this challenge because it’s something no one has ever done before me,” he said.
Given the one-sided nature of their initial clash, Malykhin exudes confidence in his ability to replicate his success against De Ridder.
“De Ridder won’t have any advantage. I will just go and press him, throw a lot of punches, and everything will be the same as always. It’s going to be very hard work for him,” he said.
Anatoly Malykhin plans to be a champion in three divisions
While the quest for the middleweight title is the immediate focus, Anatoly Malykhin has his eyes set on an even grander vision.
The 35-year-old expresses his desire to defend each of his belts in the future if the move to 205 pounds proves successful.
“The plan now is to see how I feel at 93 kilograms (205 pounds). If it goes well and I feel fine, then I will defend all the belts. The more fights, the better for me. It’s simple. I love to fight,” he said.
Topics:ONE Championship