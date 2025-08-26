2 exciting bouts announced for UFC Vancouver, including the return of Charles Jourdain
Charles Jourdain and Kyle Prepolec are both embarking on their Octagon returns in the Fall, with the Canadian combatants getting a chance to compete on home soil. The two fighters have been announced for the looming UFC Vancouver card, with both positioned to receive a hero’s welcome from the partisan crowd on October 18th.
Jourdain is set to test skills against Davey Grant, with Prepolec set to do battle against lightweight stalwart Drew Dober.
The headliner for UFC Vancouver is a matchup that has tremendous divisional importance for the promotion’s middleweight fighters as the surging Reinier de Ridder takes on Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez.
RDR vs ‘Fluffy’ will see the number five and number six, respectively, ranked contenders in the promotion’s 185-pound division collide.
The victor of that headliner would presumably be well-positioned in the middleweight title shot hierarchy, as we’re just on the heels of Khamzat Chimaev shaking up the division and unseating Dricus du Plessis from his throne at UFC 319 in Chicago earlier this month.
UFC Vancouver New Matchup Overviews
Jourdain recently overcame a losing skid while competing in Canada as he broke a two-fight losing stretch with a win at UFC Edmonton against Victor Henry last November by way of submission. Grant has won four of his last five fights, and the English bantamweight competitor looks to play spoiler in the former multi-division TKO champion’s home country.
For Prepolec, he looks to rebound from a short-notice loss to Benoit St. Denis at UFC 315 during the promotion’s foray into Montreal in May. Dober has previously took part in 25 UFC bouts and will represent a stiff test for Prepolec, who is looking to secure a victory in what is his second stint with the UFC after a two-fight tenure in the octagon in 2019.
Jourdain and Prepolec join a card of Canadian combat compatriots that already includes Jasmine Jasudavicius, who prepares to battle former UFC flyweight title challenger Manon Fiorot. Also, Mike Malott will clash with Kevin Holland, and Aiemann Zahabi will test skills with Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera.
