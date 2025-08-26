2 exciting bouts announced for UFC Vancouver, including the return of Charles Jourdain

Charles Jourdain and Kyle Prepolec are both embarking on their Octagon returns in the Fall, with the Canadian combatants getting a chance to compete on home soil. The two fighters have been announced for the looming UFC Vancouver card, with both positioned to receive a hero’s welcome from the partisan crowd on October 18th.

Jourdain is set to test skills against Davey Grant, with Prepolec set to do battle against lightweight stalwart Drew Dober.

The headliner for UFC Vancouver is a matchup that has tremendous divisional importance for the promotion’s middleweight fighters as the surging Reinier de Ridder takes on Anthony ‘Fluffy’ Hernandez.

RDR vs ‘Fluffy’ will see the number five and number six, respectively, ranked contenders in the promotion’s 185-pound division collide.

The victor of that headliner would presumably be well-positioned in the middleweight title shot hierarchy, as we’re just on the heels of Khamzat Chimaev shaking up the division and unseating Dricus du Plessis from his throne at UFC 319 in Chicago earlier this month.