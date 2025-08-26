Sean O’Malley admits trying to be too much like Conor McGregor in the past

UFC star Sean O’Malley has admitted that in the past, he’s tried too hard to be like former two-weight world champion Conor McGregor.

As we know, Sean O’Malley is a pretty interesting case study when it comes to superstars in mixed martial arts. While it’s undeniable that he’s one of the most popular fighters in the sport, he’s never quite been able to reach the heights that many expected. Of course, there’s still time, but he has a lot of work to do after consecutive losses to Merab Dvalishvili.

The heights in question, of course, was the idea that O’Malley could one day be on the same level as Conor McGregor. These two men have an interesting history with one another but one thing we know for sure is this: Conor is in a league of his own when it comes to superstardom.

In a recent interview, O’Malley gave his thoughts on comparisons between himself and the Irishman.