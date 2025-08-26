UFC’s Winningest Welterweight Ever Returns at UFC Perth

A combatant who has recorded more wins at 170 pounds than anyone in UFC history will be making his octagon return at UFC Fight Night 260. Neil Magny will throw down with Jake Matthews at the looming UFC Perth card. This bout can be seen by North American audiences on September 27th, September 28th in Australia, inside RAC Arena, Magny will attempt to secure his twenty-fourth win as a contracted UFC welterweight fighter.

This will be Magny’s sophomore UFC outing of the calendar year as he previously finished Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in the second stanza of their contest from earlier this month. In addition to being the welterweight all time wins leader, Magny also has accolades like most fights, total fight time, and most significant strikes in the promotion’s history of 170 pound fighters.

Matthews is riding a three fight winning streak into this outing where he will undoubtedly be the partisan favorite once the cage door gets locked behind him.

