UFC’s Winningest Welterweight Ever Returns at UFC Perth

By Dylan Bowker - August 25, 2025

A combatant who has recorded more wins at 170 pounds than anyone in UFC history will be making his octagon return at UFC Fight Night 260. Neil Magny will throw down with Jake Matthews at the looming UFC Perth card. This bout can be seen by North American audiences on September 27th, September 28th in Australia, inside RAC Arena, Magny will attempt to secure his twenty-fourth win as a contracted UFC welterweight fighter.

This will be Magny’s sophomore UFC outing of the calendar year as he previously finished Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos in the second stanza of their contest from earlier this month. In addition to being the welterweight all time wins leader, Magny also has accolades like most fights, total fight time, and most significant strikes in the promotion’s history of 170 pound fighters.

Matthews is riding a three fight winning streak into this outing where he will undoubtedly be the partisan favorite once the cage door gets locked behind him.

The UFC Perth card up until this juncture

Dominick Reyes versus Carlos Ulberg is set to headline the event but there are several curious contests that bolster this UFC offering.

Rodolfo Bellato aims to move on from his controversial no contest against Paul Craig as he will collide with unbeaten pro MMA fighter Navajo Stirling. In another intriguing welterweight bout, Oban Elliott will test skills with Australian mixed martial artist Jonathan Micallef.

Loma Lookboonmee looks to extend her winning streak to five straight when she clashes with Alexia Thainara. The Brazilian fighter who aims to extend her winning streak to 11 while simultaneously earning her second win on the UFC main stage after earning a contract on Contender Series.

Combative compatriot Jack Jenkins will be another Australian fighter set for this event and will do battle with Ramon Taveras in a featherweight fight. Also, Daniel Santos is set for this event with his opponent still to be announced, as of this writing, and the remaining clashes on UFC Perth read as followed:

  • Jimmy Crute vs. Ivan Erslan
  • Josias Musasa vs. Colby Thicknesse
  • Andre Petroski vs. Cam Rowston

