What’s next for the stars of UFC 315?

The UFC was in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday for a solid UFC 315 card. The main event saw Belal Muhammad defending his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena, while the co-main event saw Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight belt against Manon Fiorot.

Ultimately, it was Della Maddalena who pulled off the upset as he beat Muhammad by decision to become the new welterweight champion. Shevchenko, meanwhile, edged out a decision win over Fiorot to defend her belt. Following UFC 315, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.