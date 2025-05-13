What’s next for the stars of UFC 315?
The UFC was in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, on Saturday for a solid UFC 315 card. The main event saw Belal Muhammad defending his welterweight title against Jack Della Maddalena, while the co-main event saw Valentina Shevchenko defending her flyweight belt against Manon Fiorot.
Ultimately, it was Della Maddalena who pulled off the upset as he beat Muhammad by decision to become the new welterweight champion. Shevchenko, meanwhile, edged out a decision win over Fiorot to defend her belt. Following UFC 315, here is what I think should be next for the stars of the event.
Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena had a great game plan as he brought the aggression to Belal Muhammad and landed the more damaging shots. Della Maddalena was also able to defend the takedowns, and when he did get taken down, he was able to get back up to get the win.
With Della Maddalena now becoming the champ, all signs point to him fighting Islam Makhachev next. Makhachev said he’s moving up, and it will be one of the biggest fights in the UFC.
Belal Muhammad
Belal Muhammad lost his welterweight title as he failed to defend the belt once. Muhammad had some moments in the fight, but he struggled at times to get going or get the wrestling going.
With the loss, Muhammad will likely need to win multiple fights in a row to get another crack at the belt. A logical next fight is to face the loser of Joaquin Buckley vs Kamaru Usman, which takes place in June, so the timing works. Muhammad and Usman have a rivalry, so it would add to the intrigue of the potential fight.
Valentina Shevchenko
Valentina Shevchenko remained the flyweight champion at UFC 315. Shevchenko fought well using her striking and wrestling to control the fight and get the decision.
With the win, the only fight to make for Shevchenko is a champ-champ fight against Weili Zhang. Neither woman has a clear-cut No. 1 contender to fight, so the champ-champ fight makes sense.
Manon Fiorot
Manon Fiorot suffered her first loss in the UFC as she came up just short against Valentina Shevchenko for the belt. Fiorot fought well and showed she is right there and with the right adjustments could win in a rematch.
However, Fiorot will likely need to win a couple of fights to get another title shot. A fight to make is to take on Jasmine Jasudavicius, who won at UFC 315.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Belal Muhammad Jack Della Maddalena Manon Fiorot UFC Valentina Shevchenko