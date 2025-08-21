Tim Elliott on Aaron Pico loss: “Don’t know how you comeback from something like that”
Tim Elliott is able to bask a bit in the glow of a big win in Chicago, but Aaron Pico did not have the same stroke of luck on August 16th. At UFC 319, both Elliott and Pico entered the cage on the same night but exited the octagon with dramatically different outcomes.
Elliott fought against former UFC title challenger and former Rizin titleholder Kai Asakura and, as one of the bigger betting underdogs on the card, secured a submission win in the waning moments of the second stanza.
On the same event, Pico made his UFC debut and suffered a devastating knockout loss by way of a spinning backfist to Lerone Murphy in the bout’s opening frame.
During an interview with James Lynch of Inside Fighting, the UFC stalwart gave his thoughts on the fate that befell the UFC debutant from over the past weekend, as Elliott said,
“I didn’t see the actual finish. I just got to see Pico laid out on the canvas, which I hate. Not just for him, obviously I’ve worked with him in the past, and I know him a little bit. But man, I don’t like to see anybody laid out like that. Those are the kind of shots that I said that I’ve been lucky enough to avoid.”
“I just don’t know how you comeback from something like that, but if anybody can do it, it’s Aaron Pico. I mean, he’s one of the best athletes in the world. Obviously [Lerone] Murphy is too, and boy, he got to show it that night.”
Aaron Pico’s first statement after UFC 319 defeat
Aaron Pico has been reflecting on his UFC debut gone awry when he put out his first public comments following the stoppage loss to ranked featherweight Lerone Murphy.
The former Bellator MMA star took to his personal social media the day after UFC 319 to express himself regarding this setback, and taking to his Instagram page, Pico stated [via MMA Fighting],
“Last night wasn’t my night, that’s the fight game. I’m grateful for my team, my family, and everyone who continues to support me. The supporters that have been there from day one and my new supporters, I see you!”
“Thank you. Wins and losses both teach lessons and I’ll come back sharper, stronger, and better prepared. Thank you all who have sent messages and checked in, my health is well. Thanks for riding with me. My story is not over.”
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Aaron Pico UFC