Sean O’Malley reveals what Dana White told him while wrapping the belt around his waist at UFC 292

By Chris Taylor - August 26, 2023

Sean O’Malley has revealed what Dana White told him while wrapping the belt around his waist at UFC 292 in Boston.

Sean O'Malley, Aljamain Sterling, UFC 292, UFC, Pros react

O’Malley (17-1 MMA) captured the promotion’s highly coveted bantamweight world title in stunning fashion earlier this month at UFC 292, stopping Aljamain Sterling with a second-round TKO victory (see that here).

It was a massive win for the 28-year-old, who is now one of the biggest stars in the entire sport.

Sean O'Malley Aljamain Sterling UFC 292

(via Zuffa LLC)

UFC President Dana White has always been high on Sean O’Malley and was quick to praise ‘Suga’ following his title win.

“There is no such thing as Dana White privilege in this company. O’Malley got the title shot because he earned it. When you think about the fight and you think about Sterling, you say to yourself, ‘how does Sean beat that guy?’… You never know man, styles make fights and things happen in fights that you sometimes don’t expect.”

White continued:

“Bruce Springsteen just played here and did $5 million, we did $7 million… This is also the biggest bantamweight championship fight ever on PPV globally… O’Malley isn’t going to be a star; he IS a star!”

While White’s comments at the UFC 292 post-fight press conference were well documented, his direct remarks to Sean O’Malley have just recently been revealed.

Speaking with TMZ, ‘Suga’ shared the exact words Dana White provided him while wrapping the UFC title around his waist in Boston.

“Kid, you have no idea how much money you’re gonna make!”

With his new champion status, Sean O’Malley will now receive pay-per-view points for his next fight.

O’Malley is adamant that wants to have his first title defense come at December’s UFC 296 event against the one man to ever hand him a defeat, Marlon Vera.

What do you think of Dana White’s comments to Sean O’Malley following his title-earning win at UFC 292?

