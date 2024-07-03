Dan Ige and Ryan Garcia verbally agree to fight at UFC Sphere card in September “No takedowns”

By Josh Evanoff - July 3, 2024

UFC featherweight Dan Ige and boxing star Ryan Garcia could meet at the Las Vegas Sphere in September.

Dan Ige, Ryan Garcia

’50k’ is fresh off his short-notice return at UFC 303 over the weekend. After Brian Ortega pulled out of his fight against Diego Lopes, Dan Ige stepped up. On just a few hours’ notice, the featherweight contender nearly sprang the upset. However, the Brazilian left the octagon with a unanimous decision victory.

Just a few days removed from that defeat, it seems that Dan Ige is ready to step back into the cage. Taking to X earlier today, ’50k’ made a post calling out Ryan Garcia to a fight at the UFC Sphere card in September. For his part, ‘KingRy’ hasn’t competed since a split-decision win over Devin Haney in April. That victory was later overturned to a no-contest after Garcia failed a drug test.

After that failed test, Ryan Garcia was suspended from boxing for a year. Since his suspension, the boxing star has stated that he would be willing to step into the octagon and compete in the UFC. Garcia has continuously called to face bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley in his debut. However, also seems down to fight Dan Ige.

Dan Ige verbally agrees to fight Ryan Garcia at UFC Sphere card in September

Obviously, there’s still a lot that needs to happen for Dan Ige to fight Ryan Garcia. However, if ‘KingRy’ is serious about stepping into the octagon, the UFC could possibly make the fight. While Garcia wanted to face O’Malley in a possible octagon crossover, that role could instead fall to Ige.

Regardless, it seems that Dan Ige is ready for a quick turnaround. ’50k’ has revealed in the days since his UFC 303 loss that he was paid quite well for stepping up on short notice. Given his recent performance, it’s no surprise that Ige is confident that he can handle Ryan Garcia in the octagon.

What do you make of this back-and-forth between combat sports stars? Do you want to see Dan Ige vs. Ryan Garcia in the UFC?

