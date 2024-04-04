Damon Jackson expects Alexander Hernandez fight to be a “banger” for however long it lasts: “First round is going to be a fury”

By Cole Shelton - April 3, 2024

Damon Jackson is expecting his UFC Vegas 90 co-main event fight against Alexander Hernandez to be wild and chaotic for however long it lasts.

Damon Jackson

Jackson is coming off a decision loss to Billy Quarantillo back in August, which was his second straight defeat. After the loss, Jackson focused on getting healthy and says he is now back to one hundred percent.

“I’m ready to freaking fight, man. I’m so excited to be healed up and training full-time, whenever I had the Billy fight, I wasn’t training full-time because I was just opening up the gym and had the pec injury,” Jackson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Now, I’m fully healed up and everything feels great, I’m just excited. Alex is tough as hell, fought huge names, has had some success, he’s been up-and-down but I know he’s a tough dude.”

Entering UFC Vegas 90, Jackson is on a two-fight losing skid, but he says he isn’t worried about fighting for his job. Instead, he says matchmaker Sean Shelby told him he won his last fight.

Damon Jackson knows as long as he puts on exciting fights which he usually does, he feels like he will remain a UFC fighter.

“No, Sean Shelby told me straight up that I didn’t lose that fight, he thought I won,” Jackson said. “Yeah, pressure is there always, you have to perform, so if I have a bullshit performance and I lose again, then pressure is there, but if I fight the way I know I’m capable of and say you got one random ass judge that gives it to him and it’s a great fight, I’m not scared. They know I’m ready to fight.”

Ultimately, against Alexander Hernandez, Damon Jackson is expecting a fan-friendly fight, especially in the first round. But, the Fortis MMA fighter expects his cardio and wrestling to be the difference.

“First round is going to be a fury, I’m coming out heavy and I know he’s coming out heavy. It’s f*****g gonna be a banger for the first round. We’ll see if he’s ready for that, I’m f*****g ready for three for sure… My cardio is going to be there, my wrestling is going to be there, he’s going to have problems,” Jackson said.

Should Jackson get his hand raised on Saturday he thinks he could get a ranked opponent next time out.

“It gives me some leeway, it gives me some kind of leverage for a big fight. A big win over him gets me a shot at the rankings again,” Jackson concluded.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Damon Jackson UFC

Related

Daniel Cormier, Colby Covington

Daniel Cormier explains why Colby Covington has to fight Ian Machado Garry to keep his 'Villain' role

Curtis Calhoun - April 3, 2024
Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman reacts to coach's remarks about a potential Bruno Silva rematch after UFC Atlantic City

Curtis Calhoun - April 3, 2024

Former UFC middleweight champion Chris Weidman has responded to coach Ray Longo’s recent remarks about a potential run-back with Bruno Silva.

Chris Curtis
UFC

Chris Curtis gives hilarious reason for accepting short-notice UFC Vegas 90 headliner: "I'd rather fight than f***"

Curtis Calhoun - April 3, 2024

Fighting takes a special place in Chris Curtis’ pyramid of life priorities ahead of his UFC Vegas 90 main event bout.

Robert Whittaker
Israel Adesanya

Robert Whittaker breaks down potential Dricus Du Plessis vs. Israel Adesanya title fight

Cole Shelton - April 3, 2024

Robert Whittaker thinks Israel Adesanya has a good chance to piece up Dricus Du Plessis for five rounds.

Maycee Barber, Erin Blanchfield
UFC

Maycee Barber explodes on Erin Blanchfield after UFC Atlantic City: "Her striking is terrible, she's not an exciting fighter!"

Curtis Calhoun - April 3, 2024

UFC flyweight contender Maycee Barber feels she was proven correct in her assessment of Erin Blanchfield’s skillset after watching UFC Atlantic City.

Dominick Reyes

Dominick Reyes confirms plans for UFC return after scary blood clot situation: "Clean bill of health"

Josh Evanoff - April 3, 2024
Manon Fiorot
UFC

Manon Fiorot confirms plans to sit out for a title shot after UFC Atlantic City victory: "I'm the number one contender"

Josh Evanoff - April 3, 2024

The next time that Manon Fiorot appears in the octagon, it will be a fight for UFC gold.

Max Holloway, Islam Makhachev
Max Holloway

Max Holloway not ruling out fight against Islam Makhachev with UFC 300 win: "That would be a fun one"

Josh Evanoff - April 3, 2024

If Max Holloway can get through Justin Gaethje, he’s not opposed to a fight with UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev.

Chris Weidman
UFC

Chris Weidman reveals he would've retired had Bruno Silva beat him at UFC Atlantic City: "I was gonna put my gloves down"

Cole Shelton - April 3, 2024

Chris Weidman says he would have retired from MMA had he lost to Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City.

Joaquin Buckley
Joaquin Buckley

Joaquin Buckley believes Ariel Helwani and other media members attempt to hurt the careers of fighters: “I shouldn't have even took the interview”

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2024

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has given his explosive thoughts on Ariel Helwani and MMA media in general.