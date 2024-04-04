Damon Jackson expects Alexander Hernandez fight to be a “banger” for however long it lasts: “First round is going to be a fury”

Damon Jackson is expecting his UFC Vegas 90 co-main event fight against Alexander Hernandez to be wild and chaotic for however long it lasts.

Jackson is coming off a decision loss to Billy Quarantillo back in August, which was his second straight defeat. After the loss, Jackson focused on getting healthy and says he is now back to one hundred percent.

“I’m ready to freaking fight, man. I’m so excited to be healed up and training full-time, whenever I had the Billy fight, I wasn’t training full-time because I was just opening up the gym and had the pec injury,” Jackson said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “Now, I’m fully healed up and everything feels great, I’m just excited. Alex is tough as hell, fought huge names, has had some success, he’s been up-and-down but I know he’s a tough dude.”

Entering UFC Vegas 90, Jackson is on a two-fight losing skid, but he says he isn’t worried about fighting for his job. Instead, he says matchmaker Sean Shelby told him he won his last fight.

Damon Jackson knows as long as he puts on exciting fights which he usually does, he feels like he will remain a UFC fighter.

“No, Sean Shelby told me straight up that I didn’t lose that fight, he thought I won,” Jackson said. “Yeah, pressure is there always, you have to perform, so if I have a bullshit performance and I lose again, then pressure is there, but if I fight the way I know I’m capable of and say you got one random ass judge that gives it to him and it’s a great fight, I’m not scared. They know I’m ready to fight.”

Ultimately, against Alexander Hernandez, Damon Jackson is expecting a fan-friendly fight, especially in the first round. But, the Fortis MMA fighter expects his cardio and wrestling to be the difference.

“First round is going to be a fury, I’m coming out heavy and I know he’s coming out heavy. It’s f*****g gonna be a banger for the first round. We’ll see if he’s ready for that, I’m f*****g ready for three for sure… My cardio is going to be there, my wrestling is going to be there, he’s going to have problems,” Jackson said.

Should Jackson get his hand raised on Saturday he thinks he could get a ranked opponent next time out.

“It gives me some leeway, it gives me some kind of leverage for a big fight. A big win over him gets me a shot at the rankings again,” Jackson concluded.