Joaquin Buckley believes Ariel Helwani and other media members attempt to hurt the careers of fighters: “I shouldn’t have even took the interview”

By Harry Kettle - April 3, 2024

UFC fighter Joaquin Buckley has given his explosive thoughts on Ariel Helwani and MMA media in general.

Joaquin Buckley

This past weekend, Joaquin Buckley secured arguably the biggest win of his career as he dusted off Vicente Luque. Now, many are wondering what the future holds for the exciting 29-year-old.

On Monday, he opted to take part in Ariel Helwani’s MMA Hour show for MMA Fighting. Alas, it didn’t go as many had expected, with Buckley opting to tear into Helwani for a myriad of reasons.

RELATED: Ariel Helwani responds to Dana White’s “total bulls**t” claims about UFC Saudi Arabia postponement

He also chatted with Michael Bisping and on that show, he expanded on his thoughts regarding MMA media.

Buckley’s Helwani frustration

“So I was just doing Ariel Helwani’s show and to be honest, I’m not a big fan of Ariel because when he be having fighters on, he be like, setting them up with questions that could potentially hurt a mother******’s career if you say the wrong thing. At the end of the day, this is a business and Ariel, yeah he’s great at what he does for his job, right, but for me, I feel like he been enticing certain things within the industry that could hurt certain fighters.”

“I shouldn’t have even took the interview, I ain’t even gonna stunt because it had me feeling some way and it had me out of character on his show, but I feel like most of the media, when they do not promote us in the light that we should, I really feel like they diminish who we are as a character, as human beings.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with any of the comments made by Joaquin Buckley? What do you think is next for him in the UFC? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

