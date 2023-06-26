Chael Sonnen believes Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk could do up to “25 million” pay-per-view buys

By Cole Shelton - June 26, 2023

Chael Sonnen thinks Mark Zuckerberg vs. Elon Musk would be the biggest pay-per-view event of all time.

Chael Sonnen and Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg and Musk recently took aim at each other on social media and Dana White confirmed the two are serious about fighting and he is looking to make it happen. Part of the reason why White wants to make the fight is he thinks it would be one of the biggest pay-per-view events of all time and Sonnen agrees as he thinks it would do around 20-25 million buys.

“You could for sure do 10 million-plus (pay-per-view buys). But, you could be closer to 20 and 25 (million pay-per-view buys), because what I would predict is both of their companies would start some kind of a digital arm,” Sonnen said on The MMA Hour. “So all of a sudden, I believe that Twitter would be hosting pay-per-views, and I believe Facebook would, as well. Now you’re talking 25 million views here. That’s insane, what I just said. You could do that if the business shifted and changed a little bit. Sure you could.”

If the fight does happen, it would be smart for both Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg to promote the fight on their social media platforms – Twitter and FaceBook – which would add to the hype of the fight. Yet, even if that is the case, the 25 million pay-per-view buys that Chael Sonnen projects are a ton as Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor only did 4.3 million buys by comparison.

As of right now, Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg is all speculation but there is no question it would be a massive fight and one that many people would tune in to see. But, Sonnen says he is almost certain it will happen and it will be promoted by the UFC in a massive pay-per-view event.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Chael Sonnen UFC

