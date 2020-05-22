Chael Sonnen absolutely torches Tito Ortiz over callout of Mike Tyson

Former UFC title challenger Chael Sonnen absolutely ripped his bitter rival Tito Ortiz for calling out boxing legend Mike Tyson on Instagram.

Earlier this morning, Ortiz took to the popular social media platform to challenge ‘Iron Mike’ to a “Legend vs Legend” bout on pay-per-view.

“Mike Tyson Legend Vs Legend on PPV! When are we doing it?” – Tito Ortiz captioned the post.

Tyson had recently made headlines when he revealed that he was back in training in hopes of doing some future charity boxing matches. Obviously the former UFC light heavyweight champion in Tito Ortiz is now looking to cash in on Tyson’s comeback plans.

While some fans seemed intrigued by the possibility of a Tyson vs Ortiz fight, Chael Sonnen was not one of them.

The former multiple-time UFC title challenger, Sonnen, took to social media where he absolutely unloaded on his former rival in Tito Ortiz.

“Oh the gift of Tito Ortiz just keeps on giving. So, there is something that the kids call Instagram. Now Instagram is largely a photo-based social media outlet. You can include text, but if you don’t include a photo or a video you are basically misusing Instagram and you should just take that over to Twitter. Ok fine.” Chael Sonnen explained. “Now Tito puts out a picture, and it is a side by side with Mike Tyson and Tito on the other side. Tito is shirtless, flexing his abs, captions: ‘Legend vs Legend let’s do this on pay-per-view’ exclamation point. Ok let’s start at the beginning. Anybody of any age, but particularly a grown ass 44-year-old man that goes on to Instagram shirtless while flexing his abs is a little bit of a dork. For one. Start with that.”

Chael Sonnen continued to unload on Tito Ortiz:

“Now let’s move on to the text. ‘Legend vs Legend’. Ok so I am looking at ‘Iron Mike’ and saying ok that is one legend but the versus part I am a little bit confused by because the only other guy in the photo is Tito. So it’s like Tito, who are you bringing? Are you bringing Tank Abbott along? Are you bringing Randy Couture? Are you bringing King Arthur? Are you bringing Batman? Like who is coming that is the other legend here? Oh and by the way Tito, your final text said ‘Let’s do it on pay-per-view’ exclamation point. Do I need to be the one to inform you that pay-per-view no longer exists? Pay-per-view nowhere in the world is a thing anymore. It is all done through digital platforms. Even if the have a pay wall that they call a pay-per-view, it is not the same thing that you referred too, which is the pay-per-views you used to be on back in 2006. The world has just gone to a different place.”

Chael Sonnen then turned to the specifics of Tito Ortiz calling out Mike Tyson:

“Calling out Mike Tyson on pay-per-view is one step away from saying ‘Let’s put this in VHS and rent it to the world at Blockbuster. It is two steps away from saying ‘Me and Iron Mike are going to go do something and follow along on a transistor radio. It is very antiquated and the fact that you know that makes you a doofus. But, you also didn’t say what it was you were going to do. You just said ‘Let’s do it’. So before the big reveal that of course you want this to be an MMA match, but ‘Iron Mike’ only does boxing, and then you have this back and forth that ultimately becomes your way out of it before we even get into that, it would have been incumbent upon you to say what it is that you want to do. Marketing 101 Tito. Identify yourself before your enemies do it for you. You gave me an easy door! You gave me an easy door to come and walk all over you. I couldn’t even make this piece right now if you had the sense that God gave geese to come out and what rules were you and Mike going to contest. Are you guys arm wrestling? Are you in a bakeoff? Are we doing thumb wrestling? What exactly is going to happen here? You may be looking at this right now going ‘No Chael, I’m going to box him, that is what I was going to say’. Maybe you did, but you didn’t say it!” Chael Sonnen said laughing hysterically. “You didn’t say it. Which allows me to come out and piss all over your idea. Why didn’t you say what you wanted to do? Oh by the way, I don’t believe you that ‘I was going to box him’. I don’t believe you. I think if you were going to box (Mike Tyson), you would have said it. I think you are rewriting your intent because I am calling you out on it. I think that you thought that you were going to be the one guy to lure 53-year-old Mike Tyson into a sport that he’s never done before called MMA. Which was never going to happen but seems like something you would still bring to the table at some point because you’re not very smart.

Chael Sonnen and Tito Ortiz met under the Bellator banner in January of 2017, with ‘The Huntington Beach Bad Boy’ emerging victorious via a controversial first round submission.

Ever since their hotly debated contest, Sonnen and Ortiz have been at each others throats taking jabs at any opportunity that arises.

What do you think of Chael Sonnen throttling Tito Ortiz over his callout of Boxing legend Mike Tyson? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on May 21, 2020