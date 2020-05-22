Francis Ngannou reacts after Jon Jones says negotiations with the UFC have broken down

Francis Ngannou believes the UFC isn’t willing to make a fight between him and Jon Jones happen.

Ever since Ngannou knocked out Jairzinho Rozenstruik in 20 seconds at UFC 249, Jon Jones has talked about fighting him. Many thought it was fake, yet “Bones” tweeted Thursday that he was in negotiations with the UFC for the fight. Shortly after though, he said he would be walking away from the sport as the Las Vegas-based promotion wouldn’t give him what he wanted.

Now, according to Ngannou, that appears to be the case as he too says the UFC didn’t want to pay up to make this fight.

2) No title fight, no super fight, who knows when going to be my next fight 😤. Hope it's not in another 11 months or so. #ThisIsSucks — Francis Ngannou (@francis_ngannou) May 22, 2020

“In my opinion, the UFC aren’t willing to make this Jon fight happens or at least for what it worth,” Ngannou wrote.

What makes this even worse for Francis Ngannou is the fact he now appears to be on the sidelines with no logical opponent in view.

“No title fight, no super fight, who knows when going to be my next fight. Hope it’s not in another 11 months or so. #ThisIsSucks,” he added.

There is no question a heavyweight fight between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou would’ve been massive. It would easily be able to headline a pay-per-view and been one of the most anticipated fights of 2020. But, unfortunately, that is not the case after the UFC was reluctant to pay up.

Ngannou is now in a wait and see approach as he may very well be sidelined for a year. He will have to wait for Stipe Miocic and Daniel Cormier to have their trilogy. After that, he may finally get another well-deserved title shot against the winner.

For now, both Ngannou and Jones are frustrated that the UFC couldn’t get this fight together.

What do you make of Francis Ngannou’s reaction to the Jon Jones fight negotiations falling through?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 5/21/2020