Shirtless Mike Tyson looks ripped in latest comeback video

Former boxing heavyweight champ Mike Tyson showcased his incredible physique in his latest comeback video.

The boxing legend, Tyson, has been busy posting videos on social media as he teases a return to the sport. The 53-year old’s last professional bout took place over 15 years ago, but Tyson has stepped up his training routine in recent weeks.

See him in action, looking incredible for 53 years old, below:

The star has received several high profile callouts recently from the likes of Tyson Fury’s father, John, and former rugby player Sonny Bill Williams.

Tyson’s management revealed they were negotiating with Australian promoters for the boxer to participate in a multi-million dollar bout in Melbourne 2021. However, the former world champion withdrew his interest after learning that Sonny Bill Williams was the possible opponent.

“Mike has ruled out the prospect of the exhibition bout in Australia because he does not want to fight a cross-over athlete,” a source said to The Daily Mail.

Tyson has many options to choose from including a $20 million offer on the table from Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship. There has also been speculation that he could face his former opponent, Evander Holyfield.

The 57-year old Holyfield, whose ear was partly bitten off during their iconic 1997 clash, responded by uploading his own training video and fuelling rumours that the pair will collide in a trilogy bout.

Mike Tyson last fought in 2005, when he was defeated by Kevin McBride in the bout fans expected to be his last in the ring.