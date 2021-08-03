Casey Kenney plans to “throw down” with Song Yadong at UFC 265 en route to a stoppage win

Casey Kenney had a feeling he would be fighting Song Yadong after his last fight.

Kenney will make the walk to the Octagon on the main card of UFC 265 in Houston, Texas. The bantamweight contender is coming off a split decision loss to Dominick Cruz in March and after the loss, Kenney says he wanted to be active.

“I normally like to stay a little bit busier,” Kenney said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “But, I needed a bit more of a break after the last one. I’m trying to get three or four in this year, four will be pushing it now.”

After getting a shot against a legend and a top-ranked contender, Kenney figured he would face an unranked opponent in his next fight. Then, after seeing his teammate, Kyler Phillips beat Yadong on the same card he lost to Cruz, he figured this would be the fight.

“We fought back on the same card in March and we both took an L that night so I kind of figured this matchup was coming,” Kenney said. “We are both in the top-15, top-20 area so I figured we would get matched up… I feel like I almost just had a training camp from Song, just taking some pointers from Kyler. I have all the information I can get.”

Against Yadong, Casey Kenney knows his foe is very durable and will be hard to finish. However, he is confident they will throw down and he will eventually find the stoppage. Yet, he also knows it’s an MMA fight so he is prepared to take it to the ground if needed.

“I like to throw down too, so hopefully I can put him away early. But, if I put him away in the second or third round, run him over it’s definitely part of the game plan. I’m well prepared to crack him a bunch and he’s still there… Well see if the crowd lets us shoot,” Kenney said. “We get in there throw down, the crowd might pull us through the rounds standing up. It’s mixed martial arts, you got to win the rounds, too.”

If Kenney does get his hand raised on Saturday at UFC 265 the plan is to make a quick turnaround. He says he won’t call anyone out but he hopes a top-15 opponent is next.

“It gets me back on track. Working my way back to the title is the ultimate goal. Just back on track in the winner’s circle, it doesn’t throw me in the rankings, but I think the winner of this fight gets a ranked opponent next,” Kenney concluded.

Who do you think will win, Casey Kenney or Song Yadong?