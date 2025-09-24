Carlos Ulberg eager to ‘throw some leather’ with Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth: ‘It’s a big opportunity’

Carlos Ulberg is expecting a fan-friendly fight against Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth.

Ulberg is set to headline the Fight Night card on Saturday in a pivotal fight at light heavyweight, so the stakes are high for the main event.

Heading into the bout, Ulberg is a sizable betting favorite and is confident in his skills going into the matchup. Ulberg knows that with a win, and perhaps a stoppage win, he will earn the next light heavyweight title shot.

“It’s a big opportunity for me,” Ulberg said to MMA Junkie. “I’ll take it with both arms, grab it, and make a big thing of it. Come (Saturday) night, I’ll show the world.”

Ulberg enters the bout riding an eight-fight winning streak and coming off a good win over Jan Blachowicz last time out.

Carlos Ulberg expects to finish Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth

Yet, Ulberg knows beating Reyes will be easier said than done as he respects the former title challenger’s skills.

“He’s done himself very well to get himself where he is,” Ulberg said. “I do pay my respects to him. Respect is given where it’s due. Going in there, that’s all I have for him, is the respect. Hopefully, after the fight, we get to share a beer or something…

“(I’m) technical, but when it comes to the nitty gritty, I know that I have heart within me,” Ulberg added. “If it comes down to the five rounders and we have to throw some leather and there’s a lot of blood and missing teeth, then so be it. We’ll have to make the kill.”

If Ulberg does finish Reyes at UFC Perth, it would be a statement win from the 34-year-old. He would also prove he’s a legit title contender and could very well be fighting for UFC gold in early 2026.