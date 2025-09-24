Carlos Ulberg eager to ‘throw some leather’ with Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth: ‘It’s a big opportunity’

By Cole Shelton - September 24, 2025
Carlos Ulberg

Carlos Ulberg is expecting a fan-friendly fight against Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth.

Ulberg is set to headline the Fight Night card on Saturday in a pivotal fight at light heavyweight, so the stakes are high for the main event.

Heading into the bout, Ulberg is a sizable betting favorite and is confident in his skills going into the matchup. Ulberg knows that with a win, and perhaps a stoppage win, he will earn the next light heavyweight title shot.

“It’s a big opportunity for me,” Ulberg said to MMA Junkie. “I’ll take it with both arms, grab it, and make a big thing of it. Come (Saturday) night, I’ll show the world.”

Ulberg enters the bout riding an eight-fight winning streak and coming off a good win over Jan Blachowicz last time out.

Carlos Ulberg expects to finish Dominick Reyes at UFC Perth

Yet, Ulberg knows beating Reyes will be easier said than done as he respects the former title challenger’s skills.

“He’s done himself very well to get himself where he is,” Ulberg said. “I do pay my respects to him. Respect is given where it’s due. Going in there, that’s all I have for him, is the respect. Hopefully, after the fight, we get to share a beer or something…

“(I’m) technical, but when it comes to the nitty gritty, I know that I have heart within me,” Ulberg added. “If it comes down to the five rounders and we have to throw some leather and there’s a lot of blood and missing teeth, then so be it. We’ll have to make the kill.”

If Ulberg does finish Reyes at UFC Perth, it would be a statement win from the 34-year-old. He would also prove he’s a legit title contender and could very well be fighting for UFC gold in early 2026.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Carlos Ulberg dominick reyes UFC

Related

Jon Jones appears at a UFC 285 press conference, opposite Gable Steveson at the 2025 NCAA Wrestling Championships

"Matter of when"... Jon Jones promises to coach star pupil into UFC heavyweight champion

Curtis Calhoun - September 24, 2025
Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett would 'love' to fight Ilia Topuria in enemy territory: 'Do it in Spain in front of your fake countrymen'

Cole Shelton - September 24, 2025

Paddy Pimblett would like to go into enemy territory to face Ilia Topuria for the lightweight title.

Rafael Fiziev training
UFC

Rafael Fiziev reveals why he can't fight Charles Oliveira in UFC Rio headliner

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 24, 2025

Rafael Fiziev is out of UFC Rio and he’s explained why that is the case.

Ronda Rousey UFC Hall of Fame
Ronda Rousey

Don't be fooled by Ronda Rousey's training videos, says UFC legend

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 24, 2025

Ronda Rousey recently said she’s finding her love for MMA again after posting training videos, but one UFC Hall of Famer advises fans to not be fooled.

Alex Pereira
Magomed Ankalaev

Alex Pereira hits out at Magomed Ankalaev following UFC PI close call

Harry Kettle - September 24, 2025

Alex Pereira has lashed out at Magomed Ankalaev following a close run-in between the two ahead of UFC 320.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson

Dwayne Johnson reveals which scenes were hardest to film in The Smashing Machine

Harry Kettle - September 24, 2025
Carlos Ulberg
dominick reyes

UFC Perth: ‘Ulberg vs. Reyes’ Fight Card and Start Times

Harry Kettle - September 24, 2025

The Ultimate Fighting Championship returns to Australia this weekend for UFC Perth: Ulberg vs Reyes.

Cory Sandhagen and Sean O'Malley
UFC

Sean O'Malley teases Cory Sandhagen title bout at UFC White House card

Dylan Bowker - September 23, 2025

Sean O’Malley envisions a big spot on a particular card mapped out for the Summer of 2026. The former 135 pound titleholder has also teased a potentially interesting matchup for it. This was referenced by ‘Suga’ Sean on his YouTube channel recently. The popular star does see a path to where he can win a fight in the interim.

Magomed Ankalaev, Alex Pereira, UFC, MMA
UFC

How will Alex Pereira perform vs Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 320, wonders Martin Buday

Dylan Bowker - September 23, 2025

Alex Pereira is preparing for a light heavyweight championship rematch with Magomed Ankalaev on October 4th, and a former UFC heavyweight has offered his thoughts on that UFC 320 bout. Martin Buday appeared on Bowks Talking Bouts and touched on this subject after being released from the UFC and announcing he had re-signed with Oktagon MMA.

Zhang Weili Valentina Shevchenko
Weili Zhang

Loma Lookboonmee: Weili Zhang-Valentina Shevchenko is "absolutely incredible" "for women"

Dylan Bowker - September 23, 2025

Valentina Shevchenko and Weili Zhang will engage in one of the most anticipated fights of the last few years this November. Before their Madison Square Garden clash at UFC 322, Loma Lookboonmee has offered up her thoughts on that massive matchup.