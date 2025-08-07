Dominick Reyes says Carlos Ulberg is more of an ‘athlete’ than Jon Jones ahead of UFC Perth: ‘He’s quite the test’

Dominick Reyes has high praise for his UFC Perth opponent, Carlos Ulberg.

Reyes is set to take on Ulberg in the main event of UFC Perth on September 27. The winner of the fight will be in the title picture, but Reyes isn’t thinking about that, as he knows beating Ulberg will be easier said than done.

Dominick Reyes believes Carlos Ulberg will be a great test for him, as he says Ulberg is the best athlete he has faced.

”Carlos is the best athlete I will face in the light heavyweight division. Way more (than Jon Jones). He moves his feet extremely well,” Reyes said on Submission Radio. “He is very quick, very powerful. But his movement, man, he can move. He’s an extremely good athlete, he’s very balanced with everything he does. He’s kind of safe. He fights very safe.”