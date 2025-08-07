Dominick Reyes says Carlos Ulberg is more of an ‘athlete’ than Jon Jones ahead of UFC Perth: ‘He’s quite the test’
Dominick Reyes has high praise for his UFC Perth opponent, Carlos Ulberg.
Reyes is set to take on Ulberg in the main event of UFC Perth on September 27. The winner of the fight will be in the title picture, but Reyes isn’t thinking about that, as he knows beating Ulberg will be easier said than done.
Dominick Reyes believes Carlos Ulberg will be a great test for him, as he says Ulberg is the best athlete he has faced.
”Carlos is the best athlete I will face in the light heavyweight division. Way more (than Jon Jones). He moves his feet extremely well,” Reyes said on Submission Radio. “He is very quick, very powerful. But his movement, man, he can move. He’s an extremely good athlete, he’s very balanced with everything he does. He’s kind of safe. He fights very safe.”
Dominick Reyes is expecting a technical fight against Carlos Ulberg
“Kind of fights to not lose as opposed to win as he’s moved up in competition. But yeah, he’s a quality opponent. I’m very much looking forward to fighting Carlos,” Reyes added. “He’s quite the test. He’s got a great left hook. And he’s good with that lead hand, man. He’s real good with that lead hand. And he’s light on his feet and he kicks well. So it’s going to be a very technical fight. I’m going to have to be very patient because he’s so patient that he will almost lose a fight. That’s how patient he is.”
Reyes is going into enemy territory to face Ulberg at UFC Perth, but with a win, he could get a title shot next time out.
Dominick Reyes is ranked eighth at lightweight. He’s 15-4 as a pro and riding a three-fight winning streak. On the winning streak, he has knockout wins over Nikita Krylov, Anthony Smith, and Dustin Jacoby.
