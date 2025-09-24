“Matter of when”… Jon Jones promises to coach star pupil into UFC heavyweight champion

UFC legend Jon Jones is plotting a full-time move to coaching one of his star pupils into a heavyweight champion.

Despite UFC CEO Dana White’s repeated dismissals of Jon Jones’s desire to fight on the upcoming White House card, Jones remains hopeful he can change his longtime boss’ mind. Jones announced his retirement from MMA in June following seven months of negotiations with the UFC to make a title unification bout with Tom Aspinall.

In the meantime, Jones is staying in shape in hopes of returning to fight for the UFC heavyweight title next year. Aspinall, the newly-crowned undisputed champ, will fight Jones’s one-time rival Ciryl Gane in the UFC 321 headliner.

As the UFC heavyweight division moves on without Jones, there are plenty of heavyweight prospects moving closer to a shot inside the Octagon. One of Jones’s top pupils earned a strong endorsement from the former UFC heavyweight champion to take his former throne.

‘Coach’ Jon Jones promises Gable Steveson will become a UFC champion

In a recent response to a question from an X follower, Jones promised to coach Gable Steveson to a UFC championship.

“It’s not a matter of if he can, it’s a matter of when,” Jones said of Steveson.

“I’ve had many great teammates over the years, but I’ve always said if I would ever be a coach it would have to be a Wrestler who was completely committed to success.

“I found my guy and I’m excited to add world championship coach to my resume.”

Steveson was a key presence in Jones’s training camp for his fight against Stipe Miocic at UFC 309. He made his professional MMA debut earlier this month at LFA 217, earning a first-round TKO win over Braden Peterson.

Before transitioning into MMA, Steveson asserted himself as one of the most decorated wrestlers in United States history. He earned an Olympic gold medal at the 2020 Olympic Games and won two Division I national championships at the University of Minnesota.