Dominick Reyes lays out ‘dream’ scenario for Jiri Prochazka rematch at the White House

By Cole Shelton - September 23, 2025
Dominick Reyes, Jiri Prochazka

Dominick Reyes is hoping to earn a rematch with Jiri Prochazka in the near future.

Reyes is set to headline UFC Perth on Saturday against Carlos Ulberg in an intriguing light heavyweight bout. The winner of the fight will be in the title conversation, and Reyes has an idea of how he wants the division to play out.

“I’m having my son in December, so best case Alex wins, he’s a good friend of mine, I want him to win, and then they rematch with Jiri and Jiri wins, and then I rematch Jiri at the White House,” Reyes told MMA Junkie. “USA baby, let’s go. I’m a big patriot. That would be a dream come true.”

As Reyes says, his ideal scenario is to beat Ulberg, take some time off, and return for a title shot against Prochazka next summer at the White House card. But, before any of that can happen, he will need to beat Ulberg, which is easier said than done.

Dominick Reyes is going into enemy territory and is a +205 underdog against Ulberg, so the American will have his hands full. But, he is confident he will be able to get the upset win and send a statement to the light heavyweight division.

Dominick Reyes is hopeful to rematch Jiri Prochazka

Although Reyes is focused on Ulberg, he does admit a rematch with Prochazka is something he wants.

Reyes knows he has the talent to beat Prochazka, and he wants to get it back.

“The rematch with Jiri, that’s the fight,” Reyes said. “I don’t really want to fight Alex because he’s my friend. I’ll fight him, but I don’t really want to. Ankalaev, I’ll fight the guy, whatever. Same with Khalil; it’s like whatever. I have no history, or I want to get that back kind of deal.

“The Jiri fight was a great fight while it lasted. I think we do it again, it will be another amazing fight, and I’ve got nothing but respect for Jiri. … All I know is I’ve been laser-beam focused on this fight, and that’s all I’m really worried about to be honest with you.”

Reyes suffered a KO loss to Prochazka back in May of 2021.

