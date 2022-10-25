Nate Diaz sends a message to “rookies” Charles Oliveira, Kevin Holland and Dustin Poirier: “This is what happens when you guys fight me”

Former UFC welterweight star Nate Diaz has taken aim at some big names.

The Stockton slugger returned to action at UFC 279 last month in Las Vegas. For that outing, Diaz was originally slated to face Khamzat Chimaev. However, after ‘Borz’ badly missed weight, the card received a massive shift, including Tony Ferguson being bumped to the headliner.

In the main event of UFC 279, ‘El Cucuy’ lost by fourth-round submission. While Diaz claimed the victory, he also was officially out of his UFC contract. For months, he publicly asked to either be released or get one final fight.

That fight with Tony Ferguson will likely go down as his last in the UFC, for now anyway. Following the win, he teased a move to the boxing ring, likely to face Jake Paul. However, Diaz also stated that he would likely return to the promotion at some point down the line.

Keeping with that theme, Nate Diaz took to Twitter to throw some shade at some big UFC stars. On Twitter, the former welterweight star attached a clip of Renzo Gracie knocking out Oleg Taktarov in 1996.

Along with the video, the Stockton native attached a caption stating a similar knockout would happen to Charles Oliveira, Kevin Holland, and Dustin Poirier. If they tested him, that is.

This what happens when uguys fight me

Charles easy hollands easy Dp easy let’s see if u can make it n the big leagues for 3 more years rookies 🖕🏼👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/b8J8SioWQR — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 24, 2022

It’s worth noting that this is far from the first time that Nate Diaz has gone at some of the aforementioned fighters. He was even booked to face Dustin Poirier at UFC 230 in November 2018, but the bout didn’t come to fruition.

The pair almost fought last month at UFC 279, as well. ‘The Diamond’ was reportedly called and offered the fight with Diaz on short notice. While he accepted, the promotion went a different route, making the matchup with Tony Ferguson instead.

What do you think about Nate Diaz’s comments? Do you agree? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!

