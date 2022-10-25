Cub Swanson says TJ Dillashaw “couldn’t even lift his left arm” just a few weeks before fighting Aljamain Sterling at UFC 280

Cub Swanson has shed light on TJ Dillashaw’s injuries heading into UFC 280.

Last Saturday in Abu Dhabi, the Colorado native looked to become bantamweight champion for the third time. The fight was also Dillashaw’s second since returning from a USADA suspension in 2021. He returned with a victory with Cory Sandhagen but it was all downhill from there.

During his time suspended, the former champion decided to get shoulder surgery. The surgery was a long time coming, but it appears that he will likely be going back under the knife after UFC 280.

In the co-main event, the bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling dominated TJ Dillashaw. The challenger showed his toughness but was outmatched. Mostly due to his shoulder popping out just minutes into the fight. The fight was called off near the end of the second round.

In the post-fight interview, the former titleholder revealed that his shoulder dislocated upwards of 20 times in training camp. Thus, explaining why he suffered an injury minutes into the championship clash. It also explained why Dillashaw was mysteriously absent throughout much of fight week.

In case there were any doubters, Cub Swanson has now come forward with his thoughts on the fight. On Twitter, the bantamweight, who is a teammate and close friend of Dillashaw, has revealed that the former champion couldn’t lift his arm when he saw him 5-6 weeks ago.

When I worked with TJ about 5-6 weeks before this fight he couldn’t even lift his left arm….it’s the truth — Cub Swanson (@CubSwanson) October 25, 2022

The comments come in response to Aljamain Sterling’s reaction to the injury. ‘Funk Master’ opined after the fight that he likely played a role in the injury. He also noted that after Dillashaw’s performance-enhancing drug use, it’s possible he lied about the shoulder.

However, if Cub Swansons’s comments are anything to go by, that is not the case.

