UFC Vegas 79 Results: Charles Jourdain stops Ricardo Ramos in Round 1 (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 results, including the featherweight bout between Ricardo Ramos and Charles Jourdain.

Ramos (16-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a highlight reel knockout over Danny Chavez this past June. That victory got ‘Carcacinha’ back in the win column, as he had previously dropped a decision to Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 267 in 2021.

Meanwhile, Charles Jourdain (15-6-1 MMA) last competed at May’s UFC 288 event, where he earned a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Kron Gracie. That win snapped ‘Air’s’ two-fight losing streak, as he had previously dropped decisions to Nathaniel Wood and Shane Burgos respectively.

Round one of this featherweight contest begins and Jourdain lands a good kick to the body. Ricardo Ramos with a low kick. ‘Air’ with another body kick in return. Ramos goes to the body with a pair of kicks. Charles Jourdain with a good right over the top. He follows that up with a straight left. The fighters clinch against the cage. Jourdain looks for a takedown but Ramos is able to take top position as they hit the floor. The Canadian is looking for a von flue choke, but Ricardo escapes the hold and begins to work some ground and pound. A big scramble as Ramos looks for a leg lock. Charles Jourdain locks up a guillotine choke and it is tight. He puts on the squeeze and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 79 Results: Charles Jourdain def. Ricardo Ramos via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:12 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Jourdain fight next following his submission victory over Ramos this evening in Sin City?