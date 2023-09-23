UFC Vegas 79 Results: Charles Jourdain stops Ricardo Ramos in Round 1 (Video)

By Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 results, including the featherweight bout between Ricardo Ramos and Charles Jourdain.

Charles Jourdain, UFC Vegas 79, Results, UFC

Ramos (16-5 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since scoring a highlight reel knockout over Danny Chavez this past June. That victory got ‘Carcacinha’ back in the win column, as he had previously dropped a decision to Zubaira Tukhugov at UFC 267 in 2021.

Meanwhile, Charles Jourdain (15-6-1 MMA) last competed at May’s UFC 288 event, where he earned a lopsided unanimous decision victory over Kron Gracie. That win snapped ‘Air’s’ two-fight losing streak, as he had previously dropped decisions to Nathaniel Wood and Shane Burgos respectively.

Round one of this featherweight contest begins and Jourdain lands a good kick to the body. Ricardo Ramos with a low kick. ‘Air’ with another body kick in return. Ramos goes to the body with a pair of kicks. Charles Jourdain with a good right over the top. He follows that up with a straight left. The fighters clinch against the cage. Jourdain looks for a takedown but Ramos is able to take top position as they hit the floor. The Canadian is looking for a von flue choke, but Ricardo escapes the hold and begins to work some ground and pound. A big scramble as Ramos looks for a leg lock. Charles Jourdain locks up a guillotine choke and it is tight. He puts on the squeeze and this one is all over! WOW!

Official UFC Vegas 79 Results: Charles Jourdain def. Ricardo Ramos via submission (guillotine choke) at 3:12 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Jourdain fight next following his submission victory over Ramos this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Charles Jourdain Ricardo Ramos UFC UFC Vegas 79

