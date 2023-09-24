Pros react after Bryce Mitchell defeats Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event was co-headlined by a men’s featherweight contest between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige.

Mitchell (16-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Ilia Topuria in December of last year. That setback had marked ‘Thug Nasty’s’ first career loss, as he had previously gone undefeated over his previous fifteen fights.

Meanwhile, Dan Ige (17-7 MMA) entered tonight’s contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Nate Landwehr at June’s UFC 289 event. Prior to that, ‘Dynamite Dan’ had earned a knockout victory over Damon Jackson in January of this year.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 co-main event resulted in a wild back and forth affair. Dan Ige was able to get the better of Bryce Mitchell on the feet, but it was the grappling and control of ‘Thug Nasty’ that ultimately proved to be the difference. After fifteen-minutes of hard fought action, Mitchell was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 79 Results: Bryce Mitchell def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Mitchell vs. Ige’ below:

Alright pumped for the featherweight weight fight here!! Who y’all got?! #UFCVegas79 — Billy Quarantillo (@BillyQMMA) September 24, 2023

Can’t wait for this fight 🔥🔥🔥 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 24, 2023

This is my FOTN pick! No way it doesn’t deliver!!! Thug nasty vs 50k let’s go!!! — Jamahal Hill (@JamahalH) September 24, 2023

Looking forward to this fight @ThugnastyMMA and @Dynamitedan808 . Great 145 matchup ! #UFCVegas79 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) September 24, 2023

Whether @Dynamitedan808 gets taken down or not he’s defending like a machine against a man who usually makes it look easy. Very technical battle. Hope you all can appreciate it. #UFCFightNight — Miesha Tate (@MieshaTate) September 24, 2023

Tricky scoring going into this final round. Damage versus position and submission attempts. #UFCVegas79 — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) September 24, 2023

If Mitchell gets this victory he deserves a bonus!! Rd 3 let’s go #UFCFightNight — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) September 24, 2023

Crazy fight to score. Ige wins early i think he round, Bryce solid control to end the round but not much damage — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) September 24, 2023

To take the back right there is unreal flexibility and strength! Most people are falling off and ending up stuck in guard. Fun fight with these guys! Ige needs to address the body triangle asap! — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 24, 2023

That’s a close one! Hard to score! I think Dan Ige won but it can go either way good fight tho #UFCVegas79 — GILBERT BURNS DURINHO (@GilbertDurinho) September 24, 2023

Post-fight reactions to Bryce Mitchell defeating Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79:

This is Bryce Mitchell! Nothing made up or fake about him — Aljamain Sterling (@funkmasterMMA) September 24, 2023

Great battle gotta love thug nasty — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 24, 2023

Run Bisping run! Lmao — Al Iaquinta🗽 (@ALIAQUINTA) September 24, 2023

Jesus Christ 😤😤😤 — Terrance McKinney (@twrecks155) September 24, 2023

Who would you like to see Bryce Mitchell fight next following his victory over Dan Ige this evening in Sin City?