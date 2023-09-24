Pros react after Bryce Mitchell defeats Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79

By Chris Taylor - September 23, 2023

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 event was co-headlined by a men’s featherweight contest between Bryce Mitchell and Dan Ige.

Bryce Mitchell, Dan Ige, UFC Vegas 79, UFC

Mitchell (16-1 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a submission loss to Ilia Topuria in December of last year. That setback had marked ‘Thug Nasty’s’ first career loss, as he had previously gone undefeated over his previous fifteen fights.

Meanwhile, Dan Ige (17-7 MMA) entered tonight’s contest sporting a two-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Nate Landwehr at June’s UFC 289 event. Prior to that, ‘Dynamite Dan’ had earned a knockout victory over Damon Jackson in January of this year.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 79 co-main event resulted in a wild back and forth affair. Dan Ige was able to get the better of Bryce Mitchell on the feet, but it was the grappling and control of ‘Thug Nasty’ that ultimately proved to be the difference. After fifteen-minutes of hard fought action, Mitchell was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Official UFC Vegas 79 Results: Bryce Mitchell def. Dan Ige by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28 x2)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Mitchell vs. Ige’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Bryce Mitchell defeating Dan Ige at UFC Vegas 79:

Who would you like to see Bryce Mitchell fight next following his victory over Dan Ige this evening in Sin City?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

