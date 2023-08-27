Ilia Topuria and Sean O’Malley trade shots over talk of a potential fight at featherweight: “I see this fight as too easy of a challenge”

Ilia Topuria & Sean O’Malley Get Into Social Media Spat

Topuria caught wind of O’Malley’s comments and he had the following to say on Twitter.

I respect these two @BlessedMMA and @KoreanZombieMMA, but it's time for them to retire. @SugaSeanMMA, keep rising up, and maybe one day we'll share the octagon and you @alexvolkanovski, get ready to tap out! The masterclass is coming for you.

Enjoy the weekend, everyone! 🫡 — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) August 26, 2023

Sean O’Malley fired back with the following response:

I have risen. Your turn to rise up. https://t.co/zuDilkbvJo — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 26, 2023

Topuria reacted by saying he doesn’t feel a fight with O’Malley would be competitive at this time.

I see this fight as too easy of a challenge, I would like to find convincing reasons to face you, but at the moment, I can't seem to find anything that captures my atención .Keep rising and let's see if someday you deserve my time. https://t.co/cllg3YCFX3 — Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) August 26, 2023

Sean O’Malley followed up, making it clear that he’s the one who moves the needle, so he feels he dictates what’s next, not Topuria.

Get through Volk and I’ll decide. https://t.co/2YDTfJ24EM — Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 27, 2023

Time will tell what plays out in the featherweight division going forward. For the time being, O’Malley will be looking forward to his first bantamweight title defense whenever the opponent and date are decided.