Ilia Topuria and Sean O’Malley trade shots over talk of a potential fight at featherweight: “I see this fight as too easy of a challenge”
Featherweight contender Ilia Topuria and UFC Bantamweight Champion Sean O’Malley have gotten into an exchange on social media.
Following his second-round TKO victory over Aljamain Sterling to capture UFC gold, O’Malley said he’d consider challenging for the 145-pound title if Topuria fights and defeats reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski. O’Malley has said that a bout against Volkanovski is out of the question.
Ilia Topuria & Sean O’Malley Get Into Social Media Spat
Topuria caught wind of O’Malley’s comments and he had the following to say on Twitter.
I respect these two @BlessedMMA and @KoreanZombieMMA, but it's time for them to retire. @SugaSeanMMA, keep rising up, and maybe one day we'll share the octagon and you @alexvolkanovski, get ready to tap out! The masterclass is coming for you.
Enjoy the weekend, everyone! 🫡
— Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) August 26, 2023
“I respect these two [Max Holloway] and [Chan Sung Jung], but it’s time for them to retire,” Topuria said. “[Sean O’Malley], keep rising up, and maybe one day we’ll share the octagon and you [Alexander Volkanovski], get ready to tap out! The masterclass is coming for you. Enjoy the weekend, everyone!”
Sean O’Malley fired back with the following response:
I have risen. Your turn to rise up. https://t.co/zuDilkbvJo
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 26, 2023
“I have risen,” O’Malley wrote. “Your turn to rise up.”
Topuria reacted by saying he doesn’t feel a fight with O’Malley would be competitive at this time.
I see this fight as too easy of a challenge, I would like to find convincing reasons to face you, but at the moment, I can't seem to find anything that captures my atención .Keep rising and let's see if someday you deserve my time. https://t.co/cllg3YCFX3
— Ilia Topuria (@Topuriailia) August 26, 2023
“I see this fight as too easy of a challenge, I would like to find convincing reasons to face you, but at the moment, I can’t seem to find anything that captures my atención,” Topuria wrote. “Keep rising and let’s see if someday you deserve my time.”
Sean O’Malley followed up, making it clear that he’s the one who moves the needle, so he feels he dictates what’s next, not Topuria.
Get through Volk and I’ll decide. https://t.co/2YDTfJ24EM
— Sean O'Malley (@SugaSeanMMA) August 27, 2023
“Get through Volk and I’ll decide.”
Time will tell what plays out in the featherweight division going forward. For the time being, O’Malley will be looking forward to his first bantamweight title defense whenever the opponent and date are decided.
