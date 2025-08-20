Bryan Battle released from UFC after back-to-back weight misses

By Cole Shelton - August 20, 2025

Bryan Battle has been released from the UFC.

Bryan Battle

Battle was moving back up to middleweight to face Nursulton Ruziboev at UFC 319 after he missed weight at welterweight the fight before. However, despite moving up 15lbs in weight, Battle tipped the scales at 190lbs, missing weight by four pounds, and the fight was called out.

Now, after missing weight in back-to-back fights, the UFC has decided to release Battle, according to Damon Martin of MMAFighting.

“Bryan Battle has been released from the UFC roster, per UFC officials,” Martin wrote on X.

Battle being released from the UFC isn’t too much of a surprise, as he even thought it was a possibility. Speaking to Ariel Helwani, he said he understands if the promotion releases him.

“Regardless, no matter what happens, I know I’m still one of the best on the planet, so I know I’ll be back,” Battle said. “If I have to go out, whoop some ass, prove myself, and show that I can still do it and still make weight, then that’s what I’ll go do. I’ll come back and fulfill my potential, but I’m in a place right now where I don’t feel entitled to anything. I would understand [if UFC releases me]. If they’re kind of gracious, I’ll be extremely thankful for that. But this is just a time where I must focus on the day-to-day.”

Bryan Battle explains why he missed weight

Although Battle was hopeful he’d remain in the UFC, the promotion opted to release him.

It was a disappointing ending for Battle as he missed weight in back-to-back fights. Battle says cutting weight got harder as he got older.

“I’m getting older, and I think my body just can’t do the things it used to do. I thought it was going to be a piece of cake, a walk in the park,” Battle said. “When you’re cutting weight and things go south — once things start going downhill, it’s hard to recover from it.”

Bryan Battle went 7-1 and one NC in the UFC, including winning TUF 29. In the UFC, he had notable wins over Randy Brown, Kevin Jousset, Tresean Gore, and Gabe Green, among others.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

