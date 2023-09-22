Bryan Battle hopes to “answer some questions” with a stoppage win over AJ Fletcher at UFC Vegas 79

By Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023

Bryan Battle is ready to prove to everyone just how good he is.

Bryan Battle

Battle won TUF 30 at middleweight and is 5-1 in the UFC, but is 3-1 since dropping down to welterweight. Last time out, he returned to the win column with a 14-second knockout win over Gabe Green.

After the win, he was hoping to get a more known opponent. But, when he was offered AJ Fletcher at UFC Vegas 79, he got excited about the challenge.

“I mean, I’ll be honest, before I got the fight, I wasn’t super familiar with who he was. But, obviously, I have had plenty of time to get super familiar with who he is. I’ve watched the tape a lot by myself and with my coaches,” Battle said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “We got a pretty good read on him, I’m anticipating there will be a lot of growth, he’s an explosive striker and can hit you with a lot of stuff, and he has a good double leg. He’s a problem more than people give him credit for.”

Part of the reason why Battle is excited about this matchup is because he knows Fletcher will test his takedown defense. In Battle’s lone UFC loss, he was outwrestled by Rinat Fakhretdinov and many have questioned his takedown defense.

With that, Bryan Battle expects AJ Fletcher to come out early and wrestle, but he’s more than ready for it.

“Man, if he doesn’t shoot a double leg at some point in this fight, one it would be a mistake, and two it would be pretty shocking if he didn’t shoot. If you watch our tapes, I don’t see how you wouldn’t think his best path to victory is on the ground. I think the longer we stay on the feet I’m going to start working him,” Battle said.

With Bryan Battle expecting AJ Fletcher to wrestle him at UFC Vegas 79, he’s confident he will keep it standing. Once the two start trading shots on the feet, Battle is confident he will get a KO win.

“It’s just staying ready, taking what he gives to me. Exploiting the differences in how we fight and if he overextends himself early, I’ll be prepared to catch him. If we go 15 minutes and he can take all the shots, we’ll sit there for 15 minutes and I’ll beat him up. My hand will get raised at the end, and I do see myself getting the finish,” Battle said.

Should Battle get the KO win and some stuff takedowns, he believes that will answer a lot of questions people have of him.

“I would love to answer some questions and become more of a sure thing. As of right now, I’m an unknown property. People are trying to figure out what I am and how much potential I have,” Battle said.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Bryan Battle UFC

Related

Michelle Waterson-Gomez and Marina Rodriguez

Michelle Waterson-Gomez plans to build off the "really great moments" she had against Marina Rodriguez in rematch at UFC Vegas 79

Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023
Mateusz Gamrot
Rafael Fiziev

Mateusz Gamrot plans to make a "statement" against Rafael Fiziev at UFC Vegas 79 to prove he's "real deal"

Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023

Mateusz Gamrot is ready to prove he’s a legit title contender at lightweight at UFC Vegas 79.

Colby Covington and Islam Makhachev
Islam Makhachev

Colby Covington says no one at welterweight is "deserving" of a title shot, eyes first title defense against Islam Makhachev

Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023

Colby Covington doesn’t think anybody at welterweight deserves a title fight.

Jared Cannonier
UFC

Jared Cannonier reveals how close he was to stepping into UFC 293 main event: "Would have been funny as hell"

Josh Evanoff - September 21, 2023

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier was pretty close to stepping in at UFC 293.

Colby Covington
Leon Edwards

Colby Covington planning to put Leon Edwards' "lights out" at UFC 296 to win welterweight title: "Complete domination"

Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023

Colby Covington has a ton of confidence heading into his fight against Leon Edwards.

Jason-Mayhem-Miller

Jason 'Mayhem' Miller releases introspective statement following latest arrest: "I'm doing everything I can to change"

Josh Evanoff - September 21, 2023
Paul Felder
UFC

Report | Paul Felder to end brief retirement for UFC 300 return

Josh Evanoff - September 21, 2023

Former UFC lightweight contender Paul Felder is eyeing a return.

Bryce Mitchell and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Bryce Mitchell claims his loss to Ilia Topuria "don't count" because he was sick: "Wasn’t even me in there"

Cole Shelton - September 21, 2023

Bryce Mitchell says he shouldn’t have fought Ilia Topuria as he was too sick.

Stipe Miocic, Daniel Cormier, UFC 252, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier believes Stipe Miocic is carrying a chip on his shoulder ahead of UFC 295: “This is one of the most dangerous men on the planet”

Susan Cox - September 21, 2023

Daniel Cormier believes Stipe Miocic is carrying a chip on his shoulder ahead of UFC 295.

Marlon Vera
UFC

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera explains why it’s so easy to beat USADA: “You need like 20 grand”

Susan Cox - September 21, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Marlon Vera is explaining why it’s so easy to beat the USADA.